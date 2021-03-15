Reports: Matthew Judon Agrees to Big Deal With Patriots

Mar 15, 2021 at 03:27 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031521-Judon
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon launched a strong NFL career in Baltimore but will reportedly continue it with an AFC rival. Judon has reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the New England Patriots on the first day of open negotiations.

During his five years in Baltimore, Judon rose from a fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State to one of the top outside linebackers in the league. Now the 28-year-old talent is reportedly being paid like it, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the deal is worth $56 million.

The Ravens retained Judon with the franchise tag last year, but his salary would have reportedly jumped to around $20 million this year. Instead, Judon hit the open market and it didn't take long for him to find a suitor.

Judon registered 34.5 sacks and 103 quarterback hits during his time in Baltimore. He has led the Ravens in both categories since 2017.

In 2019, Judon was one of only three defenders (joining Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Tampa Bay's Shaquil Barrett) with at least 50 tackles, nine sacks, 30 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles. Judon's stats dropped to six sacks and 21 quarterback hits last season, but he was still a very strong all-around player.

The Ravens' outside linebackers room could have major turnover this offseason, as Yannick Ngakoue is another top free agent who hit the market. Tyus Bowser was also not retained before the free agency negotiating period opened.

Baltimore already reportedly retained veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and could add more to the room in free agency or the draft, which is rich with edge rushers that fit the Ravens' mold.

The Patriots entered free agency with the second-most salary-cap space in the league, per overthecap.com, at more than $69 million. They also reportedly reached rich deals with tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and cornerback Jalen Mills.

Related Content

news

Report: Yannick Ngakoue Joining Raiders

Free agent outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue is reportedly leaving the Ravens to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Chris Board Is Coming Back

Here are the latest media reports on what the Ravens are doing in 2021 free agency.
news

How Marshal Yanda Helped Land His Replacement, Kevin Zeitler

A conversation with former Ravens great Marshal Yanda helped free agent guard Kevin Zeitler choose Baltimore.
news

Around the AFC North: Ben Roethlisberger Might Lose Another Bodyguard

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings could start for Browns after opting out in 2020. Free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye will reportedly visit Bengals. 
news

Ravens Agree to Deal With Veteran Guard Kevin Zeitler

The Ravens opened free agency with a major move, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract with veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler who played in the AFC North for seven seasons.
news

Late for Work 3/15: Pundits Praise Deal With Veteran Guard Kevin Zeitler

Predictions for where Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue will land. Praise for the reported Pernell McPhee resigning. Will it be harder to trade Orlando Brown Jr. now?
news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The salary cap drop comes with advantages and disadvantages. Why I am skeptical about the suggestion the Ravens' won't attract free agent receivers. And plenty of reasons for a Gus Edwards extension.
news

John Harbaugh Envisions Fans Back at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021

The Ravens are hoping for a much different 2021 season. The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that they'll be at 25 percent capacity at the beginning of the season.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Go After Jadeveon Clowney (Again)?

What can we expect from the 2020 rookie class in 2021? Do the Ravens need a backup at slot corner? Could they draft a wide receiver early even if they sign a free agent?
news

SociaLight: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Debuts His First Tattoo

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown got a large tattoo on his right forearm paying homage to his nickname and hometown.
Advertising