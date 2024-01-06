Reports: Michael Pierce Agrees to Two-Year Extension

Michael Pierce has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Ravens, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
The 31-year-old defensive tackle is having one of his best seasons with 36 tackles, three quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, a sack and a forced fumble. He enters Saturday's game against the Steelers with a chance to play every game for the first time since 2017.
Pierce began his career with the Ravens in 2016, making the roster as an undrafted free agent from Samford. He played in every game as a rookie and immediately became a defensive line fixture, developing into one of the league's best run-stoppers by his second season.
After spending his first four seasons with Baltimore, Pierce signed as a free agent with the Vikings in 2020, but he opted out of that season due to COVID-19. After playing just eight games with Minnesota in 2021 due to an elbow injury, he re-signed with the Ravens in 2022, but suffered a torn biceps in Week 3 last season that placed him on season-ending injured reserve.
Pierce has enjoyed a healthy comeback season as a key part of Baltimore's defensive line. Fellow defensive lineman Broderick Washington signed a contract extension earlier this season, while first-time Pro Bowler Justin Madubuike is set to become a free agent after this season.