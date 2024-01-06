Presented by

Reports: Michael Pierce Agrees to Two-Year Extension

Jan 06, 2024 at 11:40 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Pierce
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
NT Michael Pierce

Michael Pierce has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Ravens, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The 31-year-old defensive tackle is having one of his best seasons with 36 tackles, three quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, a sack and a forced fumble. He enters Saturday's game against the Steelers with a chance to play every game for the first time since 2017.

Pierce began his career with the Ravens in 2016, making the roster as an undrafted free agent from Samford. He played in every game as a rookie and immediately became a defensive line fixture, developing into one of the league's best run-stoppers by his second season.

After spending his first four seasons with Baltimore, Pierce signed as a free agent with the Vikings in 2020, but he opted out of that season due to COVID-19. After playing just eight games with Minnesota in 2021 due to an elbow injury, he re-signed with the Ravens in 2022, but suffered a torn biceps in Week 3 last season that placed him on season-ending injured reserve.

Pierce has enjoyed a healthy comeback season as a key part of Baltimore's defensive line. Fellow defensive lineman Broderick Washington signed a contract extension earlier this season, while first-time Pro Bowler Justin Madubuike is set to become a free agent after this season.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: This Is a Pride Game for the Ravens

The attitude difference between 2019 and 2023.
news

Ravens Sign Dalvin Cook to Practice Squad

Dalvin Cook was granted his release from the New York Jets and could now provide more depth in Baltimore's backfield.
news

Ravens Make Roster Moves Before Finale vs. Steelers

The Ravens have placed Daryl Worley on injured reserve and signed Jeremiah Moon to the 53-man roster.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

With the AFC North and No. 1 seed clinched, the Ravens (13-3) resume their rivalry with the Steelers (9-7) who need a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
news

Ravens Donate 100 Ravens-Steelers Tickets to Baltimore Schools' Unsung Heroes

The Ravens donated 100 tickets to Saturday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers to staff within both the Baltimore City and County Schools systems.
news

Pundit Picks: Steelers Favored to Beat Short-Handed Ravens

With several key Ravens resting, the Steelers are picked by most to win a third straight game and keep their playoff hopes alive.
news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Steelers Game

Who is the Ravens' defensive MVP? Isaiah Likely and Geno Stone have made a huge impact as replacement starters.
news

Geno Stone Reacts to Pro Bowl Snub

Making the Pro Bowl was emotional for Patrick Queen. Baltimore's run defense will be tested by the Steelers. Tyler Huntley looks forward to his first start of the year. 
news

Six Ravens Ruled Out Before Steelers Season-Finale

Lamar Jackson won't be the only player not suiting up against Pittsburgh.
news

Jadeveon Clowney's Fight to Finish

Jadeveon Clowney thought his NFL career was over. Nearly 10 years later, he's having arguably his best season.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens cap the regular season at M&T Bank Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising