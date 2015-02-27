Reports: Ravens Reach Two-Year Deal With DT Christo Bilukidi

Feb 27, 2015 at 07:39 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

The Ravens have reportedly reached a two-year deal with defensive tackle Christo Bilukidi, according to Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun.

Bilukidi, 25, was a restricted free agent this offseason, but the new deal will keep him in Baltimore.

Bilukidi played in just four games for the Ravens last year after being claimed off waivers when he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent most of the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 7.

He recorded three tackles last year for Baltimore.

Signing Bilukidi gives the Ravens some young depth along the defensive line after the team cut veteran defensive end Chris Canty earlier in the day.

Bilukidi was a sixth-round draft pick in 2012 by the Oakland Raiders after his college career at Georgia State.

