Ravens Trade Ben Bredeson to New York Giants

Aug 31, 2021 at 03:18 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

083121-Bredeson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Bredeson

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta continued to wheel and deal before Tuesday's 4 p.m. roster cutdown deadline.

The Ravens traded guard Ben Bredeson to the New York Giants in exchange for a swap of Day 3 draft picks, per reports.

A fourth-round pick out of Michigan, Bredeson was entering his second season after playing in 10 games as a rookie. He saw 48 offensive snaps.

With the addition of veteran former Giant Kevin Zeitler at right guard, Bredeson had heightened competition for a spot on the Ravens' line.

He was in the mix with Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and rookie Ben Cleveland at left guard, and Baltimore also has other young offensive linemen such as center Trystan Colon competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Ravens already traded rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots and veteran center Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins over the past week.

Related Content

news

Ravens Make Cuts to 53. Here's the Full List

Baltimore made 21 roster moves before Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline and more are to come.
news

News & Notes: Wink Martindale Likes How Defense Looks After Dominant Preseason

How will losing J.K. Dobbins impact how much the Ravens throw to their running backs? Greg Roman believes Sammy Watkins will hit his stride quickly when he returns. Baltimore's offensive line is building chemistry.
news

Gus Edwards Is Ready to Roll as Lead Back

Gus Edwards is embracing the challenge of being the Ravens' lead running back following the season-ending injury to J.K. Dobbins.
news

J.K. Dobbins Has Been Down This Road Before

On the first carry of his highly anticipated senior high school season, J.K. Dobbins suffered a major ankle injury that required surgery. He bounced back stronger than ever.
news

Eisenberg: There's No Sugarcoating the Impact of J.K. Dobbins' Injury, But …

J.K. Dobbins' subtraction leaves a sizable hole in the offensive blueprint. But the Ravens' coaches and players aren't just going to throw up their hands, weep and start planning for 2022.
news

Late for Work 8/31: How Four Key Roster Decisions Could Play Out This Week

Five Ravens made ESPN's Top 100 Players rankings. Would the Ravens consider signing a veteran running back who gets cut?
news

Ravens Start Roster Cuts With Four Moves

The Ravens released a pair of wide receivers and a veteran offensive lineman. Plus, J.K. Dobbins has been officially moved to injured reserve.
news

News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Returns to Practice

John Harbaugh gives health updates on Nick Boyle, Jimmy Smith and Trace McSorley. Preseason games force coaches to weigh risk-reward of playing starters. Tyler Huntley's ability to learn fast is a huge asset.
news

How the Ravens Plan to Move Forward Without J.K. Dobbins

As with any major injury, the Ravens expressed their disappointment, but turn the page to how they'll still get the job done.
news

Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield Looks Sharp in Browns Preseason Finale

The Steelers have high expectations for rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes could reportedly miss a month with his latest injury.
news

Late for Work 8/30: Reaction to J.K. Dobbins Injury. Do Ravens Add Another Running Back?

Media outlets evaluate the Ravens' backfield after J.K. Dobbins' season-ending injury is reportedly confirmed. Peter King sheds new light on Justin Houston's signing.
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising