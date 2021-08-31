Ravens Trade Ben Bredeson to New York Giants

A fourth-round pick out of Michigan, Bredeson was entering his second season after playing in 10 games as a rookie. He saw 48 offensive snaps.

With the addition of veteran former Giant Kevin Zeitler at right guard, Bredeson had heightened competition for a spot on the Ravens' line.

He was in the mix with Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and rookie Ben Cleveland at left guard, and Baltimore also has other young offensive linemen such as center Trystan Colon competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.