Ravens Trade Ben Bredeson to New York Giants

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta continued to wheel and deal before Tuesday's 4 p.m. roster cutdown deadline.
The Ravens traded guard Ben Bredeson to the New York Giants in exchange for a swap of Day 3 draft picks, per reports.
A fourth-round pick out of Michigan, Bredeson was entering his second season after playing in 10 games as a rookie. He saw 48 offensive snaps.
With the addition of veteran former Giant Kevin Zeitler at right guard, Bredeson had heightened competition for a spot on the Ravens' line.
He was in the mix with Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and rookie Ben Cleveland at left guard, and Baltimore also has other young offensive linemen such as center Trystan Colon competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.
The Ravens already traded rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots and veteran center Greg Mancz to the Miami Dolphins over the past week.