Reports: Ray Rice Wins Appeal For Reinstatement

Nov 28, 2014 at 06:56 AM
Ray Rice has won his appeal to get reinstated to the NFL, according to multiple media reports.

The former Ravens running back was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Sept. 8, after he was released by Baltimore. Rice appealed the suspension, and independent arbitrator Barbara S. Jones ruled Monday that Rice should be immediately reinstated.

Jones, a former U.S. District Judge, was appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association as a third-party arbitrator to hear the appeal. She came to her ruling after hearing testimony from several parties, including Rice, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Ravens President Dick Cass and General Manager Ozzie Newsome.

He is now free to sign with any team, if he is offered a contract.

Goodell initially suspended Rice for two games following an investigation into his domestic violence arrest in February. Goodell then increased that suspension to an indefinite length after TMZ released the elevator video that showed him striking his now-wife Janay Rice, rendering her unconscious.

Rice's appeal reportedly contended that he had been punished twice for the same crime.  Newsome reportedly testified under oath in the appeal hearing that he heard Rice tell Goodell during his June 16 disciplinary hearing that he hit his then-fiancée, according to "Outside the Lines."

The 27-year-old running back is now eligible to return to the NFL, but it remains to be seen if another team will give him an opportunity.

Rice has yet to speak publicly since he was cut by the Ravens.

