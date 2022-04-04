Rashod Bateman Changes His Jersey Number

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is changing jersey numbers.
The second-year wide receiver announced on Instagram that he is switching to No. 7 after wearing No. 12 in his rookie season with the Ravens.
The first-round draft pick had a solid rookie season after missing the first five games following groin surgery, finishing with 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown.
He has spent time this offseason working out with Lamar Jackson, and Bateman had a strong finish to the season with his first 100-yard game against the Browns in Week 14, and a career-high 10-catch performance against the Rams in Week 17.
The Ravens' No. 7 was worn most recently by Trace McSorley, and other Ravens who have worn the number include Kyle Boller, Ryan Mallett, Billy Cundiff and Chris Redman.