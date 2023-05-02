Ripple Effects From the Ravens 2023 Draft Class

Trenton Simpson Gives Roquan Smith Another Linebacker Protégé to Mentor

After the Ravens traded for Roquan Smith last year, Patrick Queen played the best football of his career. Queen deserves credit for that, but Smith played a part as a force multiplier. His presence allowed Queen to play with more freedom, and Smith's experience gave Queen a veteran to learn from.

Now Simpson can learn from both Smith and Queen. Coming to the Ravens could help accelerate Simpson's learning curve, and the third-round pick from Clemson already admires Smith.

"I'm from Columbus, Georgia, and just seeing him at [the University of] Georgia …it's going to be a pleasure playing with him," Simpson said. "He's a dog. He plays hard, he plays the right way, and there's a reason why he's the highest paid linebacker in the NFL right now. So, I'm just blessed to be in a room with a guy like that, because I know I'm going to pick up [things]."

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah also thinks Simpson and the Ravens will be a perfect fit.