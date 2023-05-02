Ripple Effects From the Ravens 2023 Draft Class

The Ravens drafted six players who will impact the dynamics of the team as they prepare for the 2023 season.
Here's a look at some ripple effects provided by each pick:
Zay Flowers Brings Even More Firepower and Diversity to Todd Monken's New Offense
Flowers is the rookie expected to make the biggest splash, another versatile chess piece for new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken to utilize. Since Monken was hired in mid-February, the Ravens have signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, re-signed Lamar Jackson, and drafted Flowers.
Think Monken approves of those moves?
"He's pretty happy," Head Coach John Harbaugh said smiling. "We've really upgraded our offense."
A player with Flowers' explosiveness gives Monken even more options with play calling and formations. With Flowers, Beckham, Rashod Bateman. Agholor and Devin Duvernay all in the wide receiver room, the competition for playing time and targets will be raised. But the increased depth is a good thing for a Baltimore receiver room that took a major hit when Bateman and Duvernay were injured last season. This year's wideout group is much deeper and takes the pressure off any one target to carry the load.
The bond between Flowers and other receivers has started already, with Beckham reaching out to Flowers shortly after he was drafted.
Flowers is another weapon who should help Jackson become even more dynamic. Young quarterbacks around the league like Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow have all raised their games when given more weapons. There is no reason to believe that the same won't be true for Jackson.
Trenton Simpson Gives Roquan Smith Another Linebacker Protégé to Mentor
After the Ravens traded for Roquan Smith last year, Patrick Queen played the best football of his career. Queen deserves credit for that, but Smith played a part as a force multiplier. His presence allowed Queen to play with more freedom, and Smith's experience gave Queen a veteran to learn from.
Now Simpson can learn from both Smith and Queen. Coming to the Ravens could help accelerate Simpson's learning curve, and the third-round pick from Clemson already admires Smith.
"I'm from Columbus, Georgia, and just seeing him at [the University of] Georgia …it's going to be a pleasure playing with him," Simpson said. "He's a dog. He plays hard, he plays the right way, and there's a reason why he's the highest paid linebacker in the NFL right now. So, I'm just blessed to be in a room with a guy like that, because I know I'm going to pick up [things]."
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah also thinks Simpson and the Ravens will be a perfect fit.
"They know something about linebackers in that organization," Jeremiah said on the NFL network. "I am excited that he lands with the Baltimore Ravens. They will know how to use his versatile skillset."
Tavius Robinson Will Have Plenty of Appointments With "Dr. Rush"
When the Ravens hired Outside Linebacker Coach Chuck “Dr. Rush” Smith, they knew he would play a role the development of young outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. Now Robinson will be added to Dr. Rush's patients clients.
In Robinson, the Ravens believe they have a prospect with a high ceiling with the potential to develop into a consistent pass rusher. The sooner he can earn snaps, the quicker he can help Baltimore's defense.
"In Tavius, I think we got a guy who plays very, very hard," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "[He's] big, you guys will see when you see him – 6'6", 250-260 pounds. [He] runs well, very, very physical, long reach. From a comparison standpoint, [he is] probably more like a guy like Za'Darius Smith. [He] can kick inside, can play outside."
Kyu Blu Kelly Will Add More Competition at Cornerback
After drafting corners Jayln Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams in the fourth round last year, the Ravens drafted Kelly as a fifth-round corner who will compete for playing time.
The competition will help all the young corners raise their games, at a position that's crucial to the defense. Kelly said he's up for the challenge.
"I feel like what I bring to the secondary – and just to the team – is one, a competitor," Kelly said. "[I am a] really, really uber competitive. Whatever I'm doing, I want to be the best and beat the best. [I am] a nickel and a corner. Whatever they want to fit me."
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees Will Spend Ample Time With Joe D'Alessandris
Even if they don't get on the field this season, Aumavae-Laulu (sixth round) and Vorhees (seventh round) continue Baltimore’s young pipeline of developing offensive linemen.
Vorhees is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered at the Combine and will not be ready to play until 2024. That makes him a true developmental project, but he's a talented player with a huge upside.
A lot will be thrown at Aumavae-Laulu this summer, and he'll spend plenty of time with Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris. Aumavae-Laula could follow in the footsteps of second-year lineman Daniel Faalele, who learned quickly and became a valuable backup lineman after a difficult start in rookie minicamp.
"'Joe D' does an amazing job developing offensive linemen for us," DeCosta said.