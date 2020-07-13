Robert Griffin III Likes Ravens Rookie Receivers 

The 2020 season will be particularly challenging for rookies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented teams from holding organized workouts. Those sessions would have been particularly valuable for third-round pick Duvernay and sixth-round pick Proche, who are learning a new offense while playing with new teammates.

Both Duvernay and Proche were prolific college wide receivers last season – Duvernay with 106 catches, 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns at Texas, and Proche with 111 catches, 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns at SMU.

However, rookie receivers often have a difficult time transitioning smoothly to the NFL. The routes are more complex, the cornerbacks are more talented and deciphering NFL defensive coverages is more difficult. Only 10 rookie receivers topped 500 yards in receiving last year, including Marquise Brown, who was eighth among rookies with 584 receiving yards.

Duvernay and Proche hope to earn playing time among a deep Ravens wide receiver group led by Brown, Willie Snead IV and Miles Boykin. Griffin believes Duvernay and Proche can make an immediate impact, but he didn't say it would be easy.

"I think it's a ginormous leap," Griffin said. "I've tried to explain that to them in my conversations with them. It's one thing to be on a Zoom call, to listen to your coach. It's another thing to go out there and be on the field and to be able to learn from your mistakes.

"It's a very big disadvantage for all the guys that are coming into the league this year that didn't have an offseason. It's kind of understated how big of a disadvantage that is. But what I try to preach to them is that it doesn't matter. At the end of the day, when they show up, whenever it is time to go they have to be ready, they have to show coaches and the players that they can be counted on."

Griffin has been using his seven years of NFL experience to help Duvernay and Proche. Not only does Griffin know Baltimore's offense inside and out, he has played in a variety of offenses and can explain in detail what a wide receiver should look for on a specific route.

Once training camp begins, rookies will have to learn fast. There may not be as much time for individual teaching, or to re-run routes if they are not executed properly. Griffin has taken the time to help Duvernay and Proche understand what their first NFL training camp will be like.