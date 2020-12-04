Robert Griffin III Placed on Injured Reserve; Trace McSorley Preparing to Start

McSorley is in his second season after being a sixth-round pick out of Penn State in 2019. His touchdown pass to Brown was just the sixth pass of his NFL career, at least in a regular-season game, and it came in Pittsburgh. Quite a way to start a career, especially for a Nittany Lion.

"Obviously we weren't able to get the win, which is the ultimate stat line in the NFL," McSorley said. "It was good to get back out there again, get back in the feel of a game. It has been a few years, since last preseason that I had any real game action. It was good to be out there with the guys, get in the huddle, be around the guys in a game setting and get that feeling going, get the adrenaline going. It felt really good being out there with everyone."

The Ravens drafted McSorley thinking he could be groomed to be a solid backup for Jackson. Now the third-string quarterback could be thrust into the spotlight in what's virtually a must-win game against the Cowboys with Baltimore riding a three-game losing streak.

"I think Coach (Quarterbacks Coach James) Urban always has all the quarterbacks preparing [to start]," McSorley said. "That's the standard he holds us to, to prepare like that. As you can see, you never know what's going to happen. Obviously, I'm wishing the best for Lamar and his health and that he can get back as soon as he can. But we have to prepare just as we have been and be prepared for anything."