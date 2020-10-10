SociaLight: How Trace McSorley Went Viral on TikTok

Trace McSorley is not officially on TikTok, but that hasn't stopped him from going viral on the app. He's become a cult phenomenon among TikTokers, surpassing NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in popularity.
Trace, ever the good sport, had some fun with it.
You may be asking, "How did this happen?" I was. Trace was certainly beloved coming out of Penn State in college, but this is next level.
Our investigation takes us back to 2018, when Penn State student Matt Freiler, aka "Matty Fresh", penned a song in honor of the record-setting QB.
Fast forward to 2020, and Penn State fan David James told the Baltimore Sun he was playing with McSorley in Madden, when inspiration struck for his TikTok channel.
Now, millions of views on TikTok later, the McSorley infatuation is still growing.
I can't lie, the song is pretty catchy.