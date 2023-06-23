Rock Ya-Sin Is Fitting in Well With Ravens

Rock Ya-Sin had several options during free agency, but Baltimore felt like the right place at the right time.

After the Ravens didn't draft a cornerback until Day 3, they inked Ya-Sin, who had reportedly visited Baltimore in mid-March and came away impressed.

"I liked the fit," the 27-year-old cornerback said. "I liked the defense, liked the culture. I liked the organization. [There are] a lot of really good players to compete with, guys to learn from, a great locker room. I just felt like it was a good fit for me."

As the expected starter at cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey, Ya-Sin has made a seamless transition into Baltimore's defense this offseason after signing a one-year deal. His four years of NFL starting experience with the Colts (2019-21) and Raiders (2022) was evident during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, as he was arguably the most consistent cornerback on the field. He was solid in pass coverage and looked comfortable in Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's various packages.

Humphrey has been impressed by Ya-Sin's confidence despite his newness to the defense.