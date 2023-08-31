Ronald Darby Is Confident After Fast Recovery From Knee Injury

Less than 10 months after suffering a torn ACL, Ronald Darby is one of the newest Ravens, confident he can make an immediate contribution at a key position that has been hit hard by injuries.

Baltimore signed Darby on Aug. 18 after his speedy recovery from a knee injury he suffered last year playing for the Denver Broncos. He went down on Oct. 6, and was placed on injured reserve shortly after.

Darby attacked rehab with the same focus he uses to defend wide receivers. He feels healthy and ready to play as many snaps as he's asked, as the Ravens prepare for their Sept. 10 season opener against the Texans.

"I was busting my [butt] rehabbing and running," Darby said. "I was having like two-a-days all through the week, so I made sure I put the load on my body. Knowing that I wasn't in OTAs, [and] I wasn't in the first half of camp, I made sure I did more so I could be ready and have confidence on it. That's what it's mainly about, having confidence on your knee.