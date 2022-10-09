Ronnie Stanley Making Debut vs. Bengals, Marcus Peters Active

Ronnie Stanley is making his 2022 debut on Sunday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stanley played in Week 1 last season before shutting it down and undergoing another ankle surgery. It will be Stanley's second game since Nov. 1, 2020, and it's a huge boost to the Ravens offense.

At his peak, Stanley is an All-Pro blocker who can help the Ravens' running game take it to another level and better protect Lamar Jackson's blindside. Stanley is the Ravens' fourth left tackle to start a game in the first five weeks, following Ja'Wuan James, Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele.