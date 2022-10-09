Ronnie Stanley Making Debut vs. Bengals, Marcus Peters Active

Oct 09, 2022 at 07:03 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100922-Stanley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LT Ronnie Stanley

Ronnie Stanley is making his 2022 debut on Sunday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stanley played in Week 1 last season before shutting it down and undergoing another ankle surgery. It will be Stanley's second game since Nov. 1, 2020, and it's a huge boost to the Ravens offense.

At his peak, Stanley is an All-Pro blocker who can help the Ravens' running game take it to another level and better protect Lamar Jackson's blindside. Stanley is the Ravens' fourth left tackle to start a game in the first five weeks, following Ja'Wuan James, Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele.

"I feel way better than what I was when I played that first game last year," Stanley said 10 days ago. "I'm in a way better place. I'm very optimistic, very confident in me getting back to where I want to be."

The Ravens got more good news with cornerback Marcus Peters, who is active after a quad injury popped up mid-week. Baltimore needed Peters against the league's best trio of wide receivers – Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Brandon Stephens will be the Ravens' third cornerback again, as rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis is a healthy scratch for a second straight week. Rookie Pepe Williams, Kevon Seymour and veteran Daryl Worley, who was signed to the 53-man roster Saturday, round out the active cornerbacks.

Newly-signed linebacker A.J. Klein, who had his first practice Thursday, isn't ready to play yet and is inactive.

The Ravens ruled out four players Friday: wide receiver Rashod Bateman, running back Justice Hill, outside linebacker Justin Houston, and guard Ben Cleveland. Bateman is the team's leading wide receiver, meaning Devin Duvernay will be thrust into the top spot.

The Bengals' inactives are Cam Taylor-Britt, halfback Trayveon Williams, offensive tackle D'Ante Smith, guard Jackson Carman and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. The only starter they're missing is defensive tackle DJ Reader, who is on injured reserve.

