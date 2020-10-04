Ronnie Stanley, Derek Wolfe Inactive for Ravens

The Ravens won't have their All-Pro left tackle to deal with Washington's pass rush. Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game and is expected to be replaced be veteran D.J. Fluker in the starting lineup.

Fluker replaced Stanley in Week 1 near the end of the game when he was sidelined with an ankle injury. However, this will be the first game Stanley has missed this season, and the pass protection on Lamar Jackson's blindside will be tested.

Fluker was a left tackle in college at Alabama, but he has been a right guard in the NFL since 2015. The pass rush is the strength of Washington's defense, even without star rookie pass rusher Chase Young (groin), who was ruled out Friday.

Veteran defensive tackle Derek Wolfe (elbow) is also inactive and will miss his first game. Wolfe was signed during free agency to bolster the front seven and has 11 tackles without a sack in three games. Wolfe's absence could mean more snaps for Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis in the defensive line rotation joining starters Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams. Rookie defensive tackle Broderick Washington is also active after sitting Monday night.

Coming off a short week following Monday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, four Ravens listed as questionable are active: cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), inside linebacker L.J. Fort (thigh), running back Justice Hill (thigh) and defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen).

Hill is active for the first time this season, joining Mark Ingram II, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as the Ravens dress four backs. That could be an indication that Baltimore plans to go heavy with the running game against Washington.

Offensive lineman Ben Powers is also active for the first time this season, bolstering the offensive line depth with Stanley sidelined.

Joining Stanley and Wolfe as inactive are wide receiver/special teamer Chris Moore, defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, quarterback Trace McSorley and safety Geno Stone.

For Washington, top wide receiver Terry McLaurin (thigh) is active after being listed as questionable. McLaurin has the seventh-most receiving yards in the NFL and the most yards after catch (176) of any wide receiver.