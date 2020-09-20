Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Active vs. Texans

The Ravens will have their offensive line at full strength Sunday to deal with J.J. Watt and the Texans defense.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is active after dealing with a hip injury during the week. Stanley was listed as questionable, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice after he sat out Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. Stanley will help the Ravens' offensive line address its top priority, keeping Houston Texans Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt out of the backfield.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip) is active after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Smith, who played at multiple spots in Week 1, adds to Baltimore's secondary depth to defend against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Ravens running back Justice Hill (thigh) is inactive for the second straight game, as the Ravens will dress Mark Ingram II, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as their three running backs. Hill returned to practice this week after dealing with a thigh injury for weeks.

Hill also handles kickoff returns, and those duties are likely to be handled by rookie Devin Duvernay, who averaged 32.0 yards on his two kick returns in Week 1.

Joining Hill as inactive for the Ravens are quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Chris Moore, safety Geno Stone, guard Ben Bredeson and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.