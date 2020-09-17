Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Return to Practice

The Ravens want to keep J.J. Watt out of their backfield Sunday, and hope to have Ronnie Stanley to help them.

Stanley (hip) returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis, a positive step toward him being ready to play against the Houston Texans. The Ravens' All-Pro left tackle was injured during the third quarter Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns and did not return. Stanley also missed practice Wednesday, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said following the Cleveland game that he did not think Stanley's injury was serious.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip) also returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday. Smith was a late addition to the injury report before the Cleveland game with back spasms, but he dressed and played 24 snaps.