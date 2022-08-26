Ronnie Stanley Passes Physical, Tyus Bowser Placed on Reserve/PUP

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has passed his physical and been removed from the physically unable to perform list, making him eligible to return to practice next week.

Meanwhile, starting outside linebacker Tyus Bowser has been placed on the reserve/PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The earliest Bowser could come back is for the team's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 9.

Stanley's imminent return is good news for the Ravens, and they will hope two weeks gives him enough time to ready to play Week 1 against the Jets. Stanley played just one game last season before undergoing major ankle surgery for the second time, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2021 season. However, Stanley has been at the practice facility since the beginning of training camp and the team has been encouraged by his progress.

"I watched Ronnie out here before practice with the trainer. He looks like he's in really good shape," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday.

Bowser, who led Baltimore with 7.0 sacks last season, suffered a torn Achilles in the final game of the 2021 season and has made a rapid recovery to reach this point. However, being placed on the reserve/PUP will give Bowser more time to make a full recovery.

With Bowser out and rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles) still rehabbing, the Ravens' top four outside linebacker are Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes and Steven Means, with Chuck Wiley and Jeremiah Moon also competing for a roster spot.