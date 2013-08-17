Rookie Simon Shows Off Spin Move In Victory

Aug 17, 2013 at 02:06 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

17_JohnSimon_news.jpg


John Simon had been quiet in training camp and the preseason.

The rookie outside linebacker out of Ohio State has mostly worked with the second-and-third team defense, and his contributions have been limited.

But in Thursday's victory over the Atlanta Falcons, the outside linebacker showed some flashes of potential as a pass-rushing threat.  Simon registered his first sack of the preseason, bringing down quarterback Sean Renfree for a 6-yard loss.

"I think I did that pretty well today," Simon said. "I definitely still have a lot to work on, but it was an improvement."

Simon finished the game with two tackles and the only Ravens' sack of the night.


The sack came early in the fourth quarter, with Simon lined up across from the right tackle. Simon tried to speed rush the tackle to the outside, but he got walled off. He then spun back toward the inside of the field, ran by the tackle and brought down the quarterback.

"I definitely used the spin a little with the Buckeyes," the Ohio State product said. "But our coach here preaches counter moves at the top of the pocket, and I was getting pushed up the pocket a little bit, so I came back inside. You got to listen to your coach and it pays off."

Simon nearly had a sack earlier in the game by chasing quarterback Dominique Davis outside the pocket, but Davis got rid of the ball just in time.

This training camp has been a process of transition for Simon, who has made the move from the 4-3 defensive end spot he played in college to a 3-4 outside linebacker for the Ravens. In addition to changing schemes, now he's playing more of a strong side outside linebacker role where he has to set the edge against the run, compared to a pass-rushing focus in college.

He told reporters after the game that he's getting more comfortable and has started to get a better grasp on the defense.

"It's just getting a feel for how things are and getting a feel for the playbook and just calming your mind down and slowing the game down," Simon said.

This preseason is critical for Simon, as he will likely get limited reps on defense once the regular season starts. With Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil, Courtney Upshaw and Pernell McPhee in front of him, Simon is trying to crack the lineup at arguably the most talented position on the roster.

"We got the best outside backers in the league, and to come in every day and compete against those guys only makes you better," he said. "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Reports: L.J. Fort Suffers Torn ACL Knee Injury

Veteran linebacker L.J. Fort suffered a knee injury that could be serious during Saturday night's preseason game.
news

DeShon Elliott, Chuck Clark Show They Can Be a Dynamic Safety Duo

The Ravens' starting safety duo of DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark made impact plays Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Ty'Son Williams Has Forced a Tough Decision at Running Back

The second-year undrafted running back from BYU had the play of the game with a 20-yard touchdown Saturday night in Carolina.
news

Ravens Tie Vince Lombardi's Packers With 19-Game Preseason Win Streak

Head Coach John Harbaugh knows some people will scoff at the record, but he also knows it shows something about his teams and players.
news

Tyler Huntley Leads Offense As Lamar Jackson Watches

As Lamar Jackson sat out his second straight preseason game, second-year quarterback Tyler Huntley led two second-half scoring drives and played almost the entire game.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Preseason Win in Carolina

The Ravens spilled some of their DNA on the Panthers' turf. Tyler Huntley dealt with adversity and bounced back. The power running game resurfaced behind an improved offensive line.
news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Panthers Preseason 2

Here's who stood out most in the Ravens' 20-3 win in Carolina in Saturday's second preseason game.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Panthers

The Ravens will put their 18-game preseason winning streak on the line when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Odafe Oweh is 'must see' viewing for an interesting reason. Ben Cleveland can take the starting job. The big question in the tight end competition.
news

Late for Work 8/20: Steve Smith Leaves Lamar Jackson Off Top Red-Zone Threats List

Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule aired frustrations with his wide receivers after Ravens' secondary disrupts offense. Ravens partner with DraftKings, but legal sports betting in Maryland is "months away."
news

Practice Report: Ronnie Stanley Takes a Big Step in Carolina

Ronnie Stanley looked good taking reps against the Panthers' defense. Derek Wolfe returned to practice after leaving early on Wednesday. James Proche II ends another strong week of practice.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Panthers

Here's how to tune into Saturday night's second preseason game from Bank of America Stadium.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising