Roquan Smith Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Jan 12, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011223-Roquan
Joshua A. Bickel/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Roquan Smith's week just keeps getting better.

On Wednesday, he inked a five-year reported $100 million contract. The next morning, the Ravens linebacker was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December/January of the 2022 season.

It's the first time Smith has ever received the monthly award in his five-year career, and it follows his first Pro Bowl nod as well. Smith was also named the Ravens' 2022 MVP by local media this week, despite playing in just nine games in Baltimore.

In six December/January games, Smith made 66 tackles, including six for loss, one sack, and one interception. The Ravens gave up just 14.7 points per game over that span, as Smith has been a major factor in turning the unit around.

Smith had one of his best games yet in the regular-season finale in Cincinnati, finishing with a season-high 16 tackles, including one for loss. Smith brought an undeniable intensity and edge to the game that he's now carrying into the playoffs.

"I don't think it's any better than being able to get this [contract] done and then with the playoffs right here and someone who I feel like we owe something to in Cincinnati, just going out there to get that [win], it's going to be even sweeter when that happens," Smith said.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Still Out, But Tyler Huntley Is Throwing and Gus Edwards Is Back

Lamar Jackson is still not at practice, but the Ravens' quarterback situation seems to be improving.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens' Look in Cincinnati Wild-Card Playoff Game

Baltimore will wear its white jersey and black pants against the Cincinnati Bengals on Super Wild-Card Weekend.

news

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks to Host Concert at M&T Bank Stadium

Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announce one unforgettable evening of live music at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals Wild-Card Playoff Game

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens face the Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Wild-Card Weekend.

news

Late for Work 1/12: 'Joe Burrow Is Going to Decimate the Ravens Defense'

How the Ravens can slow the Bengals' explosive offense again. Roquan Smith is named to the Players' All-Pro First Team.

news

Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen Win Local Media Awards

Roquan Smith is the Ravens' team MVP and Patrick Queen is the "Media Good Guy."

news

News & Notes: Ravens-Bengals Playoff Game Takes Their Rivalry to Another Level

Roquan Smith praises Eric DeCosta for his negotiating approach. Sammy Watkins wants an opportunity to be a playoff playmaker again. Patrick Queen isn't focusing on his next contract after seeing Smith get his.

news

Lamar Jackson Not Practicing, Tyler Huntley 'On Schedule'

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is not throwing passes again Wednesday, and Gus Edwards (concussion protocol) is not back on the field.

news

Roquan Smith Signs Five-Year Deal With Ravens

Roquan Smith has signed a five-year, reported $100 million deal, making him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.

news

Mailbag: How Much Confidence Do Ravens Have if Lamar Jackson Can't Play?

Which trade made a bigger impact, Roquan Smith or Marcus Peters? Would the Ravens franchise tag Lamar Jackson or sign him long term? Is there a chip on the Ravens' shoulder?

news

Brandon Stephens Back in Baltimore After Illness Sent Him to Hospital

Ravens CB Brandon Stephens became 'acutely ill' at the team hotel on Sunday morning.

Enter Here
Shop Now
Advertising