Roquan Smith And Patrick Queen Are Redefining Inside Linebackers' Worth

There are times when Matt Ryan misses playing quarterback. But not when he watches Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen play inside linebacker.

In today's fast-paced, pass-happy, spread formation NFL, Queen and Smith are proving that you can build a great defense around two inside linebackers.

"Having two inside guys like Roquan and P.Q. can create a nightmare to go against," said Ryan, who played 15 NFL seasons with the Falcons and Colts before becoming an analyst for CBS. Ryan worked the Ravens' victory over the Bengals in Week 2 and watched Queen and Smith firsthand.

"Versatile inside linebackers can change the look of a defense quickly on any play. You're never certain where Roquan and P.Q. will show up. As a quarterback, they stress you in terms of pass protection, because they can both blitz. They stress your running attack because they cover so much ground. They stress your passing game because they both drop into coverage. Watching them reminds me that it's a lot easier watching games from the booth."

Smith and Queen have set a dominant tone for Baltimore's defense, two seek-and-destroy tacklers leading a unit that has been elite, even with Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey sidelined.

Former Jets and Dolphins general manager Mike Tannenbaum, now an analyst for ESPN, says the importance of any position is greatly impacted by talent. In Smith and Queen, Tannenbaum sees two inside chess pieces that many teams don't have, being deployed in ways that make them game wreckers.

"Why couldn't you build a dominant defense around those two?" Tannenbaum said. "Usually cornerback and defensive end are the premium defensive positions. The inside linebacker position has changed, and there's a definite premium now on speed. The nickelback has become more important than the third linebacker.