Safety Chuck Clark Is Ready if Called Upon to Make His First Start

Training camp and the preseason set a strong foundation for Clark with both Jefferson and Weddle missing time to rest or deal with injuries. Clark got plenty of first-team reps during August and gained confidence, building off a rookie season when the sixth-round pick's primary action was on special teams. He had two interceptions and 14 tackles in the four preseason games he started.

Clark had been waiting for an opportunity to show he was ready to contribute in the secondary. It came Sunday, and he responded with three tackles on defense.

"It's always good getting out there, getting on the field getting reps," Clark said. "It's getting experience under your belt that you can put in your back pocket. You see stuff you might see again the next week. Playing time never hurts."

The entire Ravens defense will face a challenge Sunday against the Falcons, particularly in the passing game. The Falcons have one of the league's top receiving groups, featuring wide receivers Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu, and tight end Austin Hooper. All of them are adept at running after the catch, and quarterback Matt Ryan is one of the league's most accurate passers. Clark said the Ravens will need to tackle well to prevent short completions from turning into big plays.

Ryan is an experienced quarterback and he will attack Clark if he perceives him as a weak link. However, Clark was one of the fastest safeties at the 2017 NFL combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds. Facing explosive offenses is nothing new for the Ravens. They face a similar matchup twice a year when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers and big-play receivers Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Clark is excited for the challenge. He was a standout in pass coverage at Virginia Tech, where he was also known for his sure tackling.