Sammy Watkins Is Active vs. Falcons

Dec 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122422-Inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Sammy Watkins

Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins is active and will make his 2022 debut with the Ravens in an important Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Watkins was claimed off waivers Tuesday after being released by the Packers. He was with the Ravens in 2021 and had 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown, making clutch catches in victories against the Lions, Bears and others. His familiarity with the Ravens' offense accelerated the process of getting him prepared to play against the Falcons.

"It's not like we're getting somebody that's never been here. That's huge," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "And to get a quality player like him this time of year – it's almost unheard of."

With Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, Watkins will join Demarcus Robinson, James Proche, DeSean Jackson and Andy Isabella in the wide receiver rotation. Isabella and backup quarterback Anthony Brown were elevated from the practice squad on Friday. Isabella could be used as a speed replacement for Duvernay.

Lamar Jackson (knee), Marcus Peters (calf) and Calais Campbell (knee) were all ruled out Thursday. Tyler Huntley is active and will start his third straight game at quarterback, with Brown as the backup quarterback. Huntley was limited in practice Wednesday with a right (throwing) shoulder issue, but threw in practice Thursday and said he would be good to go for the game.

With Campbell out, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack is active to join the defensive line rotation after being signed to the 53-man roster Friday.

In addition to Jackson, Peters and Campbell, running back Kenyan Drake, outside linebacker David Ojabo, guard Ben Cleveland and tight end Charlie Kolar are inactive for Baltimore. The extra wide receiver, and four active tight ends, meant Ojabo is inactive again after making his debut last week in Cleveland. Ojabo played just one defensive snap.

For Atlanta, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (knee), safety Jovante Moffat, cornerback Rashad Fenton, linebacker David Anenih, and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson are inactive.

