Sashi Brown: Ravens Awaiting Word on Possibility of International Game in 2023

Mar 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

032823-London
Dave Shopland/NFL
Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars played in the NFL International Series at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, Sep 24, 2017.

Ravens President Sashi Brown said the franchise has not received word on whether the team will play an international game in 2023.

The Ravens have not played an international game since 2017 when they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. However, two of Baltimore's opponents on the 2023 schedule will host a game in London – the Jaguars and Titans.

The NFL will announce all the teams involved in this year's international games later this spring.

"We don't have any indication yet as to whether we'll be there," Brown said Monday at the Owners Meetings in Phoenix. "We know that two of the (international) home teams are on our schedule. We'll certainly be ready to go overseas if we are called to play there.

"We're supportive of the NFL's initiatives around the internationalization of football. We have a number of guys that have international ties. We drafted David (Ojabo) last year and everyone is familiar with his story, both in Europe and on the African continent. That's the reality of where the game is."

The league played its first game in Germany last November when the Buccaneers faced the Seahawks, and Brown was impressed by the interest that was generated.

"The scene in Munich last year was fantastic," Brown said. "It's exciting to be able to bring the game overseas and have that much passion around it. The reality is, with the increasing number of games that the NFL is going to be hosting overseas, our number is going to be called more often than perhaps anticipated seven or eight years ago."

Plans for Future Enhancements at M&T Bank Stadium Continue

Brown gave an update on plans being made to continue future enhancements to M&T Bank Stadium. In January, the Ravens announced a new lease at M&T Bank Stadium that will keep them in Baltimore playing home games at least through the end of the 2037 NFL season.

"We're in the process of selecting an architect for final designs and a construction manager," Brown said. "Realistically, with lead times as well, we're looking at the 2024 season before we start to see some significant changes to the stadium.

"In '24 and '25 you'll start to see some big changes and we're excited about it. We really want to make sure that we're creating a modern gameday experience. With all the things that we've learned in our two decades plus that we have been here, we can really accentuate and lift out gameday (experience). We're confident we can do that."

