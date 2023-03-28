Sashi Brown: Ravens Awaiting Word on Possibility of International Game in 2023

Ravens President Sashi Brown said the franchise has not received word on whether the team will play an international game in 2023.

The Ravens have not played an international game since 2017 when they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. However, two of Baltimore's opponents on the 2023 schedule will host a game in London – the Jaguars and Titans.

The NFL will announce all the teams involved in this year's international games later this spring.

"We don't have any indication yet as to whether we'll be there," Brown said Monday at the Owners Meetings in Phoenix. "We know that two of the (international) home teams are on our schedule. We'll certainly be ready to go overseas if we are called to play there.

"We're supportive of the NFL's initiatives around the internationalization of football. We have a number of guys that have international ties. We drafted David (Ojabo) last year and everyone is familiar with his story, both in Europe and on the African continent. That's the reality of where the game is."

The league played its first game in Germany last November when the Buccaneers faced the Seahawks, and Brown was impressed by the interest that was generated.