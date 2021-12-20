Snap Counts: How Ravens Shuffled Their Injury-Ravaged Secondary

The Ravens' COVID-19 issues led to a lot of defensive shuffling against the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's 31-30 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore was already without Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and others due to injury. Then Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list just a couple days before the game. The Ravens moved Tavon Young into a bigger role, but he went out with a concussion after 20 plays.