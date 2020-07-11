SociaLight: Check Out This Fan's Epic Lamar Jackson Mural 

Working from home has everyone upgrading their home office setups, but this Ravens fan's new wall mural takes the cake.
Even Lamar was impressed!
What an upgrade!
If having the MVP staring down at you all day doesn't inspire you to get your work done, I don't know what will. Have an epic Ravens room in your house? Tag us in your pictures on social media!
The only crazier Ravens artwork I've seen was this Chris Moore tattoo last season.
From art to lights, the Ravens Flock goes all out to rep their squad!