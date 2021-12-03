SociaLight: John Harbaugh Is a Hallmark Movie Guy

Dec 03, 2021 at 10:43 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

120321-SociaLight

What says Christmas more than cold weather, presents under the tree and time with family and friends? Christmas movies.

When he's not on the sidelines, studying film, or running the team at the Under Armour Performance Center this time of year, you can probably find Head Coach John Harbaugh snuggled up on the couch watching a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Surprised? It's the most wonderful time of the year and Coach is certainly getting in the holiday spirit!

Harbaugh talked about his movie preferences last Friday and The Hallmark Channel took note.

"I'm a Hallmark movie guy," Harbaugh said. "I just like the stories. It makes me feel good about the world. It's either that or the news. It's an easy choice."

Harbs loves his movie and TV show references. He's a known fan of "The Office", "Ted Lasso" and "Seinfeld."

He's hip, what can we say? Maybe he'll get his own Hallmark movie someday.

