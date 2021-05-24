SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Is Already a Big Fan of Crabs

There is a lot for rookies to learn when they move to Baltimore: how the Ravens practice, what "play like a Raven" means, new schemes, the list goes on!

But to become a true Marylander, you have to love crabs.

Not only has Rashod Bateman been showing his polish on the field; he also already has the local food specialty down.

His godmother, Mindy Palmer, is from Easton, Md., and Bateman (a Georgia native) would sometimes visit the Eastern Shore to vacation as a child.

"I have been up here and experienced some good crabs," Bateman said for an upcoming "Cover Story" feature. "It's where I got introduced to Old Bay. I didn't know where Old Bay came from or anything like that. Fourth of July, I was up here, was at her grandma's house, and we had some good crab legs."