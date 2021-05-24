SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Is Already a Big Fan of Crabs

May 24, 2021 at 01:37 PM
There is a lot for rookies to learn when they move to Baltimore: how the Ravens practice, what "play like a Raven" means, new schemes, the list goes on!

But to become a true Marylander, you have to love crabs.

Not only has Rashod Bateman been showing his polish on the field; he also already has the local food specialty down.

His godmother, Mindy Palmer, is from Easton, Md., and Bateman (a Georgia native) would sometimes visit the Eastern Shore to vacation as a child.

"I have been up here and experienced some good crabs," Bateman said for an upcoming "Cover Story" feature. "It's where I got introduced to Old Bay. I didn't know where Old Bay came from or anything like that. Fourth of July, I was up here, was at her grandma's house, and we had some good crab legs."

So naturally, now that he's a full-time resident of the Charm City, he had to stop at a local favorite for his fix.

He got quite the welcome from Jimmy's, already receiving the star treatment in Baltimore!

While Ben Cleveland (another Georgia native), dined on squirrel growing up, Bateman already came prepared for Maryland life. No word on whether Bateman's knowledge of crabs and Old Bay factored in to his Draft selection, but it certainly makes him the perfect fit.

