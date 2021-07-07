SociaLight: Watch Jonathan Ogden's First Pitch at Orioles Game

Jul 07, 2021 at 10:34 AM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

070721-socialight
Julio Cortez/AP Photos
Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Baltimore.

He's a Hall of Famer on the gridiron and now he's a lucky charm on the diamond.

Ravens legend Jonathan Ogden threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Camden Yards Tuesday night and the O's got their first win in July. Coincidence? I don't think so.

Not bad! J.O. previously threw out the first pitch in 2008, shortly after retiring, and is in some great Ravens company on the mound. Ed Reed, John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson are among the many Ravens to have the Baltimore honor.

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman threw out the first pitch earlier this summer.

Some Ravens are still waiting for their invites though.

Don't worry, the O's are on it. Sounds like we've got the rest of their first pitch schedule rounded out with Ravens!

news

Late for Work 7/7: Projecting Lamar Jackson's 2021 Passing Stats

PFF predicts Lamar Jackson's passing yardage to significantly increase. Silence from Ravens fans and media regarding WR N'Keal Harry's trade request a show of support for current regime?. PFF offers "best-case scenario" for the Ravens' season.
news

Eisenberg: Ramifications of the 17-Game Season

A lot of things are changing – the playoff math, the added importance of durability and depth, the ability to grind. Here are some of the possible solutions.
news

Late for Work 7/6: Three Key Players Ravens Will Have to Decide Whether to Extend

Marlon Humphrey is chosen as one of five players you'd want to start a franchise with. Is DeShon Elliott poised for a big season?
news

Late for Work 7/5: Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations Going 'Smoothly' With Advisors

Experts predict Ravens over 11 wins in 2021. Bucky Brooks ranks Ravens CBs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters as a top-rated duo in the league. 
news

Gus Edwards: The American Dream

Born in the middle of the Liberian Civil War, Gus Edwards and his family fled the violence to find a better life in the United States. But no part of it was easy.
news

Late for Work 7/2: NFL Writer: Ravens Have Everything Needed for Super Bowl Run

Mike Garafolo says Lamar Jackson needs to take a big step forward as a passer. If the Ravens don't sign Justin Houston, would they trade for a veteran edge rusher? Pundits predict a breakout season for Patrick Queen.
news

Late for Work 7/1: Analyst Predicts Two Ravens Rookies Will Make Instant Impact

J.K. Dobbins just misses making the top 10 in Maurice Jones-Drew's RB1 rankings. ESPN front-office insider says Ravens should extend Lamar Jackson ASAP. The Ravens are No. 5 in Pro Football Focus' roster rankings.
news

Late for Work 6/30: ESPN Names the Ravens' Biggest Vulnerability 

Pundits believe Rashod Bateman can become first 'bone fide No. 1 WR.' Kevin Zeitler's signing ranked among the top offseason moves. How soon could Terrell Suggs make the Hall of Fame?
news

Late for Work 6/29: PFF Explains Why Lamar Jackson Wasn't Among Its Top 50

John Harbaugh ranked among best coaches in the NFL. Which players deserve more playing time? What's still the biggest offseason question?
news

Late for Work 6/28: Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh Ranked No. 2 QB/Coach Duo Under Most Pressure

A former agent looks at the 'interesting dynamic' in Jackson's contract negotiations. Will a 'normal' offseason benefit the Ravens more than any other team? Should the Ravens consider trading Miles Boykin?
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Don't expect the Ravens defense to look a whole lot different this season. Plus, a lesson about persistence.
