SociaLight: Watch Jonathan Ogden's First Pitch at Orioles Game

He's a Hall of Famer on the gridiron and now he's a lucky charm on the diamond.
Ravens legend Jonathan Ogden threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Camden Yards Tuesday night and the O's got their first win in July. Coincidence? I don't think so.
Not bad! J.O. previously threw out the first pitch in 2008, shortly after retiring, and is in some great Ravens company on the mound. Ed Reed, John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson are among the many Ravens to have the Baltimore honor.
Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman threw out the first pitch earlier this summer.
Some Ravens are still waiting for their invites though.
Don't worry, the O's are on it. Sounds like we've got the rest of their first pitch schedule rounded out with Ravens!