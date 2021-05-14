SociaLight: WWE Star Braun Strowman Wonders If Ben Cleveland Is Related

From comparisons to The Mountain in "Game of Thrones" to the fascination with his squirrel hunting stories, the NFL world is already loving rookie offensive lineman Ben Cleveland. His sheer size and intimidation factor has put the league on notice.
Now, even the WWE is taking note. WWE champion Braun Strowman expects to see Cleveland at his next family reunion.
The resemblance is uncanny. Strowman stands in at 6-foot-8, 385 pounds. He's one of the few people that could make the 6-foot-6, 357-pound Cleveland look "small."
Cleveland was asked about Strowman during his press conference, and turns out he's quite the fan!
It seems a reunion is in the works! Nothing like some crab cakes (or squirrel) to bring the family together.
Cleveland needs to make a WWE style entrance when he's introduced for the first time at M&T Bank Stadium.