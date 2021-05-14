SociaLight: WWE Star Braun Strowman Wonders If Ben Cleveland Is Related

May 14, 2021 at 01:39 PM
Cassie-Calvert-Author
Cassie Calvert

Social Media Manager

051421-SociaLight
WWE/Alika Jenner/WWE/AP Photos
Left: WWE Star Braun Strowman; Right: G Ben Cleveland

From comparisons to The Mountain in "Game of Thrones" to the fascination with his squirrel hunting stories, the NFL world is already loving rookie offensive lineman Ben Cleveland. His sheer size and intimidation factor has put the league on notice.

Now, even the WWE is taking note. WWE champion Braun Strowman expects to see Cleveland at his next family reunion.

The resemblance is uncanny. Strowman stands in at 6-foot-8, 385 pounds. He's one of the few people that could make the 6-foot-6, 357-pound Cleveland look "small."

Cleveland was asked about Strowman during his press conference, and turns out he's quite the fan!

It seems a reunion is in the works! Nothing like some crab cakes (or squirrel) to bring the family together.

Cleveland needs to make a WWE style entrance when he's introduced for the first time at M&T Bank Stadium.

Related Content

news

Ben Cleveland Eats Squirrel, And He Has the Stories to Prove It

The Ravens' new rookie offensive lineman is known as "Big Country" and he lives up to the nickname.
news

Tylan Wallace Signs With Ravens

Fourth-round wide receiver Tylan Wallace becomes the fifth Ravens draft pick to reach contract terms. 
news

Ravens' Three-Game Preseason Schedule Has Been Finalized

Baltimore will begin its preseason at home on Aug. 14 against the New Orleans Saints, followed by two road games.
news

Late for Work 5/14: Which Games on Ravens' Schedule Should Be Getting More Attention?

Even though Marlon Humphrey is an All-Pro, Pro Football Focus says he's also underrated. The Ravens' season-opener in Las Vegas on 'Monday Night Football' is a hot ticket. 
news

Calais Campbell on Ravens' Backloaded Schedule: 'That's Heavyweight Battle Time'

Baltimore will play five AFC North games over the final seven weeks as the final stretch presents the schedule's biggest challenge.
news

Storylines to Follow at Rookie Minicamp

The Ravens' 2021 rookies will be on the field together for the first time this weekend, giving the coaches an opportunity to tap into the group's potential.
news

Ravens Announce Nine Undrafted Rookie Signings

This year's undrafted rookie class includes a talented safety, big-bodied tackle, and a pass-catching tight end.
news

Late for Work 5/13: Ravens Have the NFL's Quirkiest Schedule

The Ravens will see several familiar faces in 'Monday Night Football' opener in Las Vegas. Offensive line is the biggest hole on the roster.
news

Eisenberg: Five Takeaways From Ravens' 2021 Schedule

There are plenty of 'wow' moments looking at this year's schedule and the late start to AFC North games is the biggest of all.
news

Five Primetime Games Highlight Ravens 2021 Schedule

For the second straight year, the Ravens have five primetime games on their schedule, including the first two games of the season.
news

LaVar Ball, Shooter McGavin Among Cameo Celebrities Who Announce Ravens' 2021 Schedule

Prankster General Manager Eric DeCosta got Kevin from "The Office" to bring along some of his celeb friends to announce the schedule to John Harbaugh.
Advertising