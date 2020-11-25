Steelers Reject Notion That They Have Lamar Jackson's Number

Two of Lamar Jackson's worst NFL games have come against the Ravens' rival Steelers.

Jackson has turned the ball over seven times in two games against Pittsburgh, including four turnovers on Nov. 1. After that game, Jackson said he put the loss on his shoulders.

But do the Steelers have Jackson's number?

"No, we don't have his number," Steelers Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler said Tuesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Dadgum, you kidding? He is a great football player. He was MVP last year. I don't think anybody has his number."

Jackson was held to just 161 yards passing in their 2019 meeting, though he did rush for 70 yards. Earlier this year, Jackson completed 13 of 28 passes for 208 yards. He threw two touchdowns and ran for 65 yards. So Jackson has had some bright moments against Pittsburgh's stingy defense.

But if the Ravens are going to win on Thanksgiving night, they know they need to protect the football better. Pittsburgh leads the NFL with 21 takeaways this season, including a league-leading 15 interceptions.

Jackson threw his first career pick-six on his first throw of the game versus the Steelers in Week 8. In each of the Ravens' four losses, Jackson has turned the ball over at least once, including one interception in each of the past two games.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers' mindset toward getting turnovers doesn't change just because Jackson has turned it over so much against Pittsburgh.