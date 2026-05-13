Mailbag: Could Stefon Diggs Join the Ravens?

Mink: Thanks for the social media recruitment recap, though I don't put too much stock into emojis and social media recruitment. These kinds of online interactions happen all the time and often don't materialize into anything. Ultimately, this comes down to General Manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens' level of interest.

Diggs is coming off a rebound season in which he led the Patriots with 1,013 receiving yards. The Ravens saw it first-hand last season when he put up nine catches for 138 yards in M&T Bank Stadium. It was Diggs' seventh 1,000-yard season in the past eight years and he helped New England reach the Super Bowl.

Diggs proved he can still be a weapon, even at 32 years old. He's also a Maryland native (Gaithersburg) and a Terp, so there's a local connection.

In my opinion, the primary questions are whether the Ravens feel like they need to add veteran depth, how the Ravens' young receivers look this summer, and health.

The Ravens' clear top two receivers are Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Devontez Walker is in line to be the No. 3 receiver, and the Ravens are excited about the playmaking potential he flashed last season. Then there's the rookies, Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and LaJohntay Wester. Baltimore feels it has a diversified wide receiver group to attack defenses but is light on experience outside the top two.

Do the Ravens feel they are willing to bet on a Walker Year 3 breakout and the rookies making quick contributions? If Diggs or any other veteran were to sign, it would mean fewer opportunities for those younger players, but they also have to earn those opportunities this summer in practice.

The Ravens have brought in veteran receivers in recent years, with Odell Beckham Jr. (2023), Nelson Agholor (2023-24), and DeAndre Hopkins (2025). None produced big results. Hopkins was added to be a contested catch monster, which is partly why the Ravens drafted Lane.