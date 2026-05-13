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Mailbag: Could Stefon Diggs Join the Ravens?

May 13, 2026 at 12:07 PM
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by Ryan Mink & Clifton Brown
WR Stefon Diggs
Gary McCullough/AP Photo
WR Stefon Diggs

Mink: Thanks for the social media recruitment recap, though I don't put too much stock into emojis and social media recruitment. These kinds of online interactions happen all the time and often don't materialize into anything. Ultimately, this comes down to General Manager Eric DeCosta and the Ravens' level of interest.

Diggs is coming off a rebound season in which he led the Patriots with 1,013 receiving yards. The Ravens saw it first-hand last season when he put up nine catches for 138 yards in M&T Bank Stadium. It was Diggs' seventh 1,000-yard season in the past eight years and he helped New England reach the Super Bowl.

Diggs proved he can still be a weapon, even at 32 years old. He's also a Maryland native (Gaithersburg) and a Terp, so there's a local connection.

In my opinion, the primary questions are whether the Ravens feel like they need to add veteran depth, how the Ravens' young receivers look this summer, and health.

The Ravens' clear top two receivers are Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Devontez Walker is in line to be the No. 3 receiver, and the Ravens are excited about the playmaking potential he flashed last season. Then there's the rookies, Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, and LaJohntay Wester. Baltimore feels it has a diversified wide receiver group to attack defenses but is light on experience outside the top two.

Do the Ravens feel they are willing to bet on a Walker Year 3 breakout and the rookies making quick contributions? If Diggs or any other veteran were to sign, it would mean fewer opportunities for those younger players, but they also have to earn those opportunities this summer in practice.

The Ravens have brought in veteran receivers in recent years, with Odell Beckham Jr. (2023), Nelson Agholor (2023-24), and DeAndre Hopkins (2025). None produced big results. Hopkins was added to be a contested catch monster, which is partly why the Ravens drafted Lane.

Would Diggs provide more than those previous veteran wide receiver additions? Maybe, but at what cost, and would it be tremendously more than the younger options on the roster?

Brown: We know Derrick Henry can't get all the carries, but I think he'll still get a large percentage.

Henry topped 300 carries in each of his two seasons with Baltimore. If he doesn't reach 300 again, I think he'll come close. His power and stamina make him a great weapon to close out games. It's a sound strategy to give Henry enough touches to wear down a defense.

Henry's huge presence makes it difficult for the No. 2 back to get consistent carries. If Justice Hill returns healthy from his season-ending neck injury, I think his ability as a runner, receiver, and pass blocker will make him hard to supplant as the No. 2 guy. My early expectation is for Rasheen Ali and rookie Adam Randall to compete for the No. 3 spot. If Randall shows he can be a big-play threat or a consistent receiver out of the backfield, then the coaching staff will look to get him more touches.

However, regardless of the depth chart behind him, I expect Henry to remain one of the NFL's busiest backs in 2026.

Mink: The Ravens have more depth on the offensive line this year than last, particularly at guard. Last year, Baltimore kept Daniel Faalele in the starting right guard spot despite his inconsistent play because the Ravens didn't believe they had a better option. They didn't trust their depth.

This year, the projected starters are Ronnie Stanley (left tackle), John Simpson (left guard), Vega Ioane (right guard), and Roger Rosengarten (right tackle). Center is still an unknown. The projected top backups are Emery Jones Jr., who is now healthy and ready to contribute after missing much of his rookie year due to shoulder surgery, and Andrew Vorhees, who started every game last year. Jones could also potentially be a backup tackle as a versatile and valuable sixth man. Stanley's backup would be Carson Vinson, who has a year of development under his belt now. The Ravens have drafted multiple offensive linemen in each of the past five drafts, and they did so again this year with Ioane and seventh-round pick Evan Beerntsen, so they've been building depth.

The Ravens have been fortunate to stay relatively healthy on their offensive line the past couple of years. They'll hope for that again in 2026 because continuity makes a huge difference in how well an offensive line gels. But if they don't have such good luck, the Ravens are better positioned to handle it.

Brown: I think the Ravens should be stronger up front defensively than they were in 2025, when they dropped to 24th in total defense, just the second time they've finished outside the top 20 since 2003.

The return of Calais Campbell is a significant plus. He still brings so much entering his 19th season as a player (6.5 sacks last season) and leader. The entire defense benefits from his presence.

Free agent prize Trey Hendrickson will help the pass rush, and I expect Mike Green to continue improving. However, the Ravens want their defensive line to be stouter against the run and a little nastier. Second-round outside linebacker Zion Young will add more physicality. He checks both boxes.

Nnamdi Madubuike remains the wild card, the most talented player on the defensive line who hasn't played since Week 2 last season due to a neck injury. However, the defensive line rotation now includes Travis Jones, Campbell, John Jenkins, Broderick Washington Jr., Aeneas Pebbles, and seventh-round pick Rayshaun Benny. That's a nice mix of experience and youth. Once we know more about Madubuike's status, we'll know even more about how strong Baltimore's defensive line will be.

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