Mailbag: Who Could Be a Surprise Pick at No. 14?

Mink: If three of the most popular picks for the Ravens – Penn State guard Vega Ioane, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq – are all gone, Baltimore still has options at No. 14 or via a trade back.
One player you didn't mention is Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, who would be a versatile addition that could step in at guard, possibly center, and be a backup offensive tackle. Fano is another popular pick, and for good reason.
Other offensive lineman that haven't been talked about much in Baltimore is Miami's Francis Mauigoa and Alabama's Kadyn Proctor. Both are massive, physical blockers. Could they kick inside to guard? There doesn't seem to be much consensus on the top tackles and some could slide.
There's not a lot of buzz about LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, and even rumblings that Tennessee's Jermod McCoy could leapfrog him. Could Delane slide out of the top 10 and get close enough for Baltimore?
What about a different wide receiver? If Tyson goes first, is Carnell Tate still there? Makai Lemon? The Ravens could trade back and take Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston, or KC Concepcion later in the first round.
If all three players mentioned above are gone, does that mean Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. is still on the board? He and fellow teammate Akheem Mesidor would be players that Baltimore could snag to immediately upgrade the pass rush.
Brown: I think Tate is the player most likely to fit that profile.
Tate is widely expected to be a top-10 pick, but Tyson is a tremendous talent who could leapfrog Tate as the first receiver off the board. If the New York Giants pass on Tate at No. 10, the possibility that Tate would still be available at No. 14 would increase. It's not likely to happen, but few expected Kyle Hamilton to fall into Baltimore's lap at No. 14 in 2022 and he did.
Bain is another top prospect with a chance to fall. It won't be shocking if Bain drops out of the top 10, due to concern about him having shorter arms than the prototypical edge rusher.
Bain was one of the top defensive players in college football last year, and he showed up in big moments during Miami's run to the national championship game. If Bain is on the board at No. 14, I think it would be hard for the Ravens to pass him up. Adding Bain and Trey Hendrickson to their pass rush rotation this offseason would be a win-win.
Mink: I'm sure General Manager Eric DeCosta had conversations with new Head Coach Jesse Minter and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle about the types of players they want and probably specific players they like. DeCosta has always done a good job of marrying coaches' input and scheme with whom the Ravens select. Coaches certainly have input during the pre-draft preparation, but during the draft, it's DeCosta's pick.
I don't know that there's a certain position that the coaches will have more influence on. If I had to pick one, I'd point to the offensive line, considering the Ravens have a new Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach in Dwayne Ledford, and it's clear that Baltimore plans to upgrade in the trenches.
Brown: I think DeCosta would prefer players who are healthy enough to make an immediate impact as rookies, particularly his Day 1 and Day 2 picks. The Ravens missed the playoffs last season and have needs to address, particularly on their offensive and defensive lines. I think they're less likely to draft a player early like David Ojabo, their second-round pick in 2022, who was recovering from a torn Achilles suffered during his Pro Day.
That doesn't mean the Ravens would never take a player who has dealt with injuries, like Tyson or Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. But DeCosta said at his pre-draft press conference that injuries are always taken into consideration.
"In a perfect world, you wouldn't be drafting players that have injuries," DeCosta said. "It's getting tougher and tougher to do that because players are getting older, and more and more guys are having surgery, and more and more guys have medical concerns."
The Ravens still believe third-round guard Emery Jones Jr., who missed much of his rookie season following shoulder surgery last year, will develop into a strong player. However, I think on Day 1 and Day 2 this year, the Ravens will lean toward players who are starting their careers with a clean bill of health.