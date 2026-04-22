Mailbag: Who Could Be a Surprise Pick at No. 14?

Mink: If three of the most popular picks for the Ravens – Penn State guard Vega Ioane, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq – are all gone, Baltimore still has options at No. 14 or via a trade back.

One player you didn't mention is Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, who would be a versatile addition that could step in at guard, possibly center, and be a backup offensive tackle. Fano is another popular pick, and for good reason.

Other offensive lineman that haven't been talked about much in Baltimore is Miami's Francis Mauigoa and Alabama's Kadyn Proctor. Both are massive, physical blockers. Could they kick inside to guard? There doesn't seem to be much consensus on the top tackles and some could slide.

There's not a lot of buzz about LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, and even rumblings that Tennessee's Jermod McCoy could leapfrog him. Could Delane slide out of the top 10 and get close enough for Baltimore?

What about a different wide receiver? If Tyson goes first, is Carnell Tate still there? Makai Lemon? The Ravens could trade back and take Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston, or KC Concepcion later in the first round.