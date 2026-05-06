Mailbag: Who Will Win the No. 3 Quarterback Competition?

Mink: Lamar Jackson and the No. 3 quarterback conversation are not at all related. The Ravens are getting enough arms to get through the summer and building competition for the backup to the backup role that hopefully never sees game action beyond the preseason.

The three players vying for the job are veteran Skylar Thompson, who the Ravens signed Monday, and undrafted rookies Joe Fagnano and Diego Pavia. The fact that Pavia, a Heisman Trophy finalist, is amongst the competitors has put a media and fan spotlight on what would otherwise be a non-story.

As to who will win the No. 3 job, it's still way too early to say. Rookie minicamp isn't going to decide it, and I don't think signing Thompson a couple days after getting a first look at Fagnano and Pavia is a major indication.

Pavia is a competitor, somebody who has beaten the odds throughout his career to win jobs and win games. He'll continue to face challenges with his 5-foot-10 frame, and we'll see if it's a detriment at the NFL level, but he's played pretty darn well in that body to this point. Fagnano had a highly efficient 2025 season at Connecticut in which he threw 28 touchdowns to just one interception. Thompson has some valuable NFL starting experience.