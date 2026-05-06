Mailbag: Who Will Win the No. 3 Quarterback Competition?

Mink: Lamar Jackson and the No. 3 quarterback conversation are not at all related. The Ravens are getting enough arms to get through the summer and building competition for the backup to the backup role that hopefully never sees game action beyond the preseason.
The three players vying for the job are veteran Skylar Thompson, who the Ravens signed Monday, and undrafted rookies Joe Fagnano and Diego Pavia. The fact that Pavia, a Heisman Trophy finalist, is amongst the competitors has put a media and fan spotlight on what would otherwise be a non-story.
As to who will win the No. 3 job, it's still way too early to say. Rookie minicamp isn't going to decide it, and I don't think signing Thompson a couple days after getting a first look at Fagnano and Pavia is a major indication.
Pavia is a competitor, somebody who has beaten the odds throughout his career to win jobs and win games. He'll continue to face challenges with his 5-foot-10 frame, and we'll see if it's a detriment at the NFL level, but he's played pretty darn well in that body to this point. Fagnano had a highly efficient 2025 season at Connecticut in which he threw 28 touchdowns to just one interception. Thompson has some valuable NFL starting experience.
In a third quarterback, teams typically want somebody who has developmental upside that could still give their team a chance to win if thrust into action. They'll be looking for guys who don't make mistakes and make some plays when they get their shot. It should be a fun competition to watch this summer.
Brown: I still think Devontez Walker could have a bigger role in 2026, but he'll have to earn it.
The Ravens drafted Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, so the competition at wide receiver is stiffer than it was two weeks ago. However, this will be Year 3 for Walker, and he has improved despite limited playing time. He has also shown a knack for the end zone, with four of his seven career catches going for touchdowns.
The arrival of new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle gives everyone a fresh start in a new system. When Doyle was with the Chicago Bears last season, four wide receivers caught between 39 and 50 passes. Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers is the obvious No. 1 target in Baltimore's wide receiver group. But that doesn't mean Rashod Bateman, Walker, Lane, Sarratt, and LaJohntay Wester can't flourish.
Part of the reason why the Ravens wanted Lane and Sarratt was to diversify their wide receiver room. While Lane and Sarratt were contested-catch monsters in college, Walker is still the biggest speedster in the group. The Ravens can have roles for all of them.
It's all about getting open and making plays, and the competition at wide receiver will be interesting to watch throughout the summer. Whether Walker grabs a bigger piece of the pie will be largely up to him.
Mink: I do expect the Ravens to use more three wide receiver formations. And yes, that means with WR next to their name.
The Chicago Bears, where Doyle hails from, used three wideouts, one tight end, and one running back on 51.5% of their plays – their most common grouping. By comparison, the Ravens used that same grouping on 29.9% of their plays last season, per Next Gen Stats.
Thus, I think Walker and the two Ravens rookie wide receivers could see some significant offensive snaps this season, with, I expect, Walker leading the way.
The Bears' next most common grouping was two tight ends and two wide receivers (32.5%). Chicago had four wide receivers on the field for just 20 total plays last season, so I would not expect much of that in Baltimore.
Brown: Randall has already talked about being eager to learn from Henry, one of the best of all time. Hill is a consummate professional who can run outside, inside, and catch passes while being trusted as a pass protector.
To answer your question, Randall couldn't ask for two better mentors.
"I'm just going to be a sponge and a fly on the wall in that meeting room, and I'll take everything that I can and apply it to my game," Randall said.
Randall will compete with Rasheen Ali to be the No. 3 back, and Randall returned kickoffs at Clemson and could do the same for the Ravens. A converted wide receiver, the 6-foot-3, 231-pound Randle is a powerful runner, an intriguing prospect who may just be scratching the surface of his skillset. Being around Henry and Hill as a rookie will do nothing but help Randall's development.