Steve Bisciotti's Statement On Deflategate Reports





ESPN's Sal Paolantonio told **San Diego’s “Mighty 1090” **radio Friday that Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti is advocating against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell potentially reducing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's four-game suspension.

Brady was suspended by the league earlier this offseason in connection with "Deflategate."

"[By reducing the suspension] you're angering some of the hard-core owners out there," said Paolantonio. "I know who they are and I'm gonna name 'em right now: Jim Irsay of the Colts. Steve Bisciotti of the Ravens and others in the AFC who believe the Patriots have gotten away with murder for years and have not been publicly punished properly."

Biscotti denies the report and issued the following statement:

"I have not and will not put any pressure on the Commissioner or anyone representing the NFL office to take action in what everyone is calling 'Deflategate.'

"The story circulating that I have put pressure on Roger (Goodell) is 100% wrong. The reports are unfair to Robert Kraft, who is an honorable person, and to his franchise.