Steve Smith Won't Retire, Plans To Return Next Year

Jan 11, 2015 at 01:58 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

11_SteveSmithReturn_news.jpg


Steve Smith's stint in Baltimore was not a one-year stay.

After Saturday night's loss to the Patriots, the veteran receiver wrote on social media that he plans to return for his 15th NFL season.

"I've enjoyed every moment and couldn't have asked for a better fan base," Smith wrote. "Look forward to a better season next year and watch us go WIN IT ALL."

Smith signed a three-year contract with the Ravens in March, so he's already signed through next year. His status was only in question because he will turn 36 next season and it's unknown how much longer he plans to continue playing.

Smith showed this season that he still has plenty of football left in him.

He led the Ravens with 79 catches for 1,065 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, and immediately became a leader in the locker room after joining the team. The season ended sooner than Smith and the Ravens wanted, but he said after the game that he "absolutely" feels food about what the group accomplished.

"There's nothing we did out there that would say otherwise," he said.

His return next season will help solidify a receiving corps that could be someone in flux because Torrey Smith is an unrestricted free agent. Torrey Smith has said on numerous occasions that his preference is to stay in Baltimore, and bringing back both Smiths would allow the Ravens to keep their top two targets.

The Ravens will work out their roster holes over the next several weeks and months – they have 29 pending free agents –but the announcement that Steve Smith plans to return checks one big item off that list.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mark Andrews Ruled Out, Doesn't Travel to New Orleans

The Ravens will be without tight end Mark Andrews against the New Orleans Saints.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 9

The Bengals are the only other team in the AFC North with a game this weekend.

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Doubtful for Monday Night Football

The Ravens are going to need other offensive weapons to step up against a tough Saints defense.

news

News & Notes: Tyus Bowser Says He's Feeling Good, Feeling Confident'

Calais Campbell reportedly missed Week 8 with an infection that required surgery. Alvin Kamara's versatility makes him difficult to contain. John Harbaugh says rookie linebacker Josh Ross is making progress. The Ravens have spent extra time preparing for crowd noise in New Orleans.

news

50 Words or Less: Tyus Bowser's Versatile Talents Have Been Missed

Roquan Smith has many reasons to ball out in Baltimore. Isaiah Likely is looking like a fourth-round steal.

news

Cover Story: A Quiet Competitor Is Starting to Roar

Ravens speedster Devin Duvernay is having a breakout season and now he'll be asked to carry even more.

news

News & Notes: Mike Macdonald on Roquan Smith: 'Expect Him to Be Out There'

Greg Roman doesn't 'sugarcoat' loss of Rashod Bateman. Mike Macdonald smiles when asked about opponents holding Odafe Oweh. Coaches will keep eye on Devin Duvernay's workload.

news

How Ravens Plan to Adjust Without Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman's season-ending injury is a major loss, but the Ravens believe they have enough weapons to cope.

news

Late for Work 11/4: Ravens Encouraged to Sign Odell Beckham Jr. With Rashod Bateman Out

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says it's hard to see the Ravens as Super Bowl contenders without Rashod Bateman. The Athletic hands out midseason AFC North awards to Lamar Jackson, Tyler Linderbaum, and Kyle Hamilton.

news

News & Notes: DeSean Jackson Says He's Ready, Likely to Play vs. Saints

John Harbaugh says J.K. Dobbins knee surgery was a 'smashing success.' The Ravens will face a familiar opponent in Andy Dalton. Harbaugh reiterates he expects Tyus Bowser to play Monday night.

news

Rashod Bateman Is Getting Season-Ending Foot Surgery

The sophomore wide receiver is done after six games after opting to have Lisfranc foot surgery.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Sidelined to Start Week

Four key Ravens offensive players are sidelined on Thursday, along with two defensive veterans.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising