Ravens Sign Steven Means to 53-Man Roster

Sep 14, 2022 at 03:45 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Veteran outside linebacker Steven Means, who played 28 snaps against the Jets in Week 1, has been signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.

After being called up from the practice squad last week, Means played 33% of the defensive snaps and made one tackle against the Jets while playing in the linebacker rotation behind Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. He provides added depth at outside linebacker with Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and second-round pick David Ojabo (Achilles) still on the injured list.

The 31-year-old Means played for the Ravens in 2014 and was signed in June. He spent all of training camp and the preseason with Baltimore, then joined the practice squad after being one of the final roster cuts.

Means has been with five NFL teams, but has always viewed the Ravens as his home.

"I wanted to come back here, I prayed to come back here," Means said during training camp. "What most people don't know is that this place resurrected my career. There was a point where I was almost done with ball. Then, I got here and started having fun again and started loving the game again. Eight years later, I wind up coming back, and it's a blessing. I owe a lot to this organization."

