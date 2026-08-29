Stock Report: Offense and Defense Shine in Domination of Commanders

QB Joe Fagnano

In all three preseason games, Fagnano looked calm in the pocket and made mostly-positive decisions. Against the Commanders, Fagnano completed 19 of 27 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. He finished the preseason completing 56 of 75 passes for 489 yards (74.7%) and three touchdowns with just one interception. Whether Fagnano remains with the Ravens or not, whether it's on the 53-man roster or practice squad, the undrafted rookie made a stellar case for a spot somewhere.