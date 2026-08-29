Stock Report: Offense and Defense Shine in Domination of Commanders

Earlier this week, Head Coach Jesse Minter said that he wanted players to "make it hard" for coaches to whittle the Ravens' roster down to 53 players.
On Saturday, some Ravens did exactly that in a 41-3 win over the Washington Commanders. Both the offense and defense were in control throughout the evening, and now, the fate of some players' futures rests on the shoulders of Baltimore's coaching staff.
Here's who stood out and struggled against the Commanders.
K Tyler Loop
Loop had an up-and-down evening. In the first quarter, he made two extra points before missing a 58-yard field goal a smidge left late in the first quarter. He redeemed himself early in the second quarter with a 51-yard field goal on a ball that went left to right.
But to end the half, Loop missed a 51-yard field goal that was wide left the entire way. In the second half, Loop made both extra-point attempts and converted a 24-yard field goal.
The second-year kicker finished the preseason 5-of-8 on field goals with misses from 49, 51, and 58. The misses were especially notable considering that Loop went just 1-of-4 on field goals of at least 50 yards last season.
QB Joe Fagnano
In all three preseason games, Fagnano looked calm in the pocket and made mostly-positive decisions. Against the Commanders, Fagnano completed 19 of 27 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. He finished the preseason completing 56 of 75 passes for 489 yards (74.7%) and three touchdowns with just one interception. Whether Fagnano remains with the Ravens or not, whether it's on the 53-man roster or practice squad, the undrafted rookie made a stellar case for a spot somewhere.
OLB Ethan Burke
Burke wasted little time continuing his strong preseason that'd already featured a few highlight plays. On the Commanders' first offensive play from scrimmage, Burke punched the ball out of Commanders running back Kaytron Allen's grasp, and the ball was recovered by defensive lineman C.J. Okoye. Like Fagnano, Burke has done quite a bit to make his case for a roster spot.
DL C.J. Okoye
Along with the fumble recovery, which set up Baltimore's offense for a touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, Okoye was also credited with a tackle and quarterback hit. With Okoye competing for a roster spot, Saturday's performance was especially sweet for Okoye considering that he's competing for a roster spot amid a position group that Minter called the most competitive on the team.
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
Gwyn only played two offensive drives on Saturday, with his only hiccup coming on an under-center snap that was fumbled and recovered by quarterback Tyler Huntley.
C Ethan Pocic
Pocic, who entered the game on the Ravens' third offensive drive, played most of the game. He made one big mistake, getting called for a holding penalty that negated a 20-yard gain on a screen pass from Fagnano to running back Rasheen Ali.
RB Adam Randall
Randall continued bulldozing and bouncing off defenders en route to a team-high 70 yards from scrimmage. He even channeled fellow running back Derrick Henry by viciously stiff-arming Commanders cornerback Darius Rush on a 24-yard run.
WR LaJohntay Wester
Wester had a pair of catches for 21 yards, the second of which was a nifty one-handed touchdown grab on a frozen rope from Fagnano. Wester celebrated with "The Wester Bop", along with his teammates, who were jumping up and down alongside him. Wester also had a 19-yard punt return early in Saturday's contest.
WR Chris Moore
Moore had three catches on Baltimore's opening offensive drive for a game-high 54 yards. His diving catch in the end zone was initially ruled incomplete, but it was overturned to a touchdown after Minter challenged the call.
OLB Adisa Isaac
Isaac, who's also competing for a roster spot, scored a fourth-down sack in the fourth quarter.
OLB Kaimon Rucker
Rucker had a team-high four tackles, including two tackles for loss (one of which was a sack). He's been a standout among the Ravens' reserve pass rushers this preseason.
CB Lardarius Webb Jr.
On a kickoff return in the second quarter, Webb Jr. laid a booming hit on Commanders wideout Jaden Bradley that knocked the ball free, although Bradley recovered his own fumble. Webb Jr. also recorded a tackle on Washington's kickoff return to open the second half.