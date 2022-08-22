Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Cardinals, Preseason 2

Aug 22, 2022 at 01:05 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082122-Pepe-Highlight-1
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Damarion Williams

The Ravens enjoyed their extended stay in Arizona and were ready to play Sunday night.

Extending their NFL-record preseason winning streak to 22 games, the Ravens defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 24-17, at State Farm Stadium.

Here's a stock report on some key players from the nationally-televised game:

TE Isaiah Likely

The potential for Likely to be a key offensive playmaker from Week 1 is real. The show he put on during the first half (eight catches, 100 yards, one touchdown) showed his all-around ability to catch passes and break tackles. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman loves using tight ends, and All-Pro Mark Andrews has a new running mate in Likely who looks ready to step right into the offense. It's a tight end combo that could keep defensive coordinators awake.

QB Tyler Huntley

With Lamar Jackson not playing, Huntley was superb in the starter's role, completing 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. The experience that Huntley gained starting in place of Jackson when he was hurt late last season was invaluable and it's showing in his place. Huntley looks confident and ready to play at a higher level this season if Jackson misses time for any reason.

ILB Malik Harrison

With four tackles and a ½ sack, Harrison was a physical presence on defense. Harrison made a forceful tackle at the goal line to keep Trace McSorley out of the end zone in the first half. Then on the next play, Harrison stormed into the backfield unblocked and made a tackle for a 2-yard loss. No one can question Harrison's ability to hit, and this was a positive performance as he enters a pivotal third season.

CB Pepe Williams

The rookie cornerback had an interception and continued to show his nose for the football. The Ravens have a deep cornerback rotation and Williams is making his case for reps as a rookie, and he's versatile enough to play multiple positions in the secondary. Head Coach John Harbaugh said, "Pepe just does it every day. He does it in practice, he does it in games."

CB Kyle Fuller

The veteran cornerback made his best play of training camp and the preseason, knifing in front of Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to make a diving interception. Fuller was signed this offseason to add depth to the cornerback rotation and the Baltimore native drew praise from Harbaugh. "He's been nothing but what you expected, what you've seen his whole career ever since he got here. He's doing great," Harbaugh said.

OLB Odafe Oweh

The second-year pass rusher didn't see a ton of action, but his presence was felt. He chased McSorley out of the pocket several times and was a blur coming off the edge. Oweh could be setting himself up for a breakout season.

P Jordan Stout

The rookie averaged 51.3 yards on his three punts and they were all impressive. Twice he pinned the Cardinals inside the 5-yard line, then on his final punt, he boomed a 58-yarder that was angled out of bounds, preventing a return. That punt forced the Cardinals to begin their final drive at the 15-yard line, and the Ravens defense held. Stout delivered a big punt in a key moment, which is a good sign for another rookie the Ravens will be depending on.

Related Content

news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Ravens Preseason Win in Arizona

Led by Isaiah Likely, Baltimore's rookie class put on a show on national TV. Tyler Huntley is showing he could start on many other teams. Travis Jones' injury was a bummer, but the defensive line has depth.

news

Isaiah Likely Shows Out on National Television

With 100 yards receiving on eight catches, Isaiah Likely showed a national television audience what the Ravens have seen since the talented tight end was drafted.

news

Travis Jones Suffers Hyperextended Knee in Arizona

Rookie third-round draft pick Travis Jones will be out for the rest of the preseason, but not an extended period of time.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

After winning their preseason opener, the Ravens will look to extend their 21-game preseason winning streak Sunday night in a nationally televised game against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Cardinals Preseason 2

The Ravens and Cardinals will face off at State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m. ET for a nationally-televised FOX preseason game.

news

50 Words Or Less: Answering the Biggest Training Camp Questions

With training camp technically over, it's time to take stock of where the team stands.

news

Reports: Ravens Expected to Sign Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson

The veteran wide receiver adds experience and more depth to the roster competition.

news

Ravens See Benefits of Bonding in Arizona

During a four-day trip to Arizona, the Ravens are forging relationships that will be important once the regular season begins.

news

Cover Story: No. 1. Rashod Bateman Is Ready to Be HIM

After a tantalizing rookie season played at 75% health, Rashod Bateman and his teammates expect a monster sophomore season.

news

Late for Work 8/19: ESPN Ranks One Ravens Position Group No. 1, Another No. 32

Intensely competitive Mark Andrews is 'just different.' Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh is non-committal on whether it'll be Joe Flacco or Zach Wilson starting against the Ravens in Week 1.

news

Deshaun Watson Suspension Extended to 11 Games

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was slated to start his 2022 season in Baltimore, but will now be out for the first 11 games.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising