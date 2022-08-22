Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Cardinals, Preseason 2

The Ravens enjoyed their extended stay in Arizona and were ready to play Sunday night.
Extending their NFL-record preseason winning streak to 22 games, the Ravens defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 24-17, at State Farm Stadium.
Here's a stock report on some key players from the nationally-televised game:
TE Isaiah Likely
The potential for Likely to be a key offensive playmaker from Week 1 is real. The show he put on during the first half (eight catches, 100 yards, one touchdown) showed his all-around ability to catch passes and break tackles. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman loves using tight ends, and All-Pro Mark Andrews has a new running mate in Likely who looks ready to step right into the offense. It's a tight end combo that could keep defensive coordinators awake.
QB Tyler Huntley
With Lamar Jackson not playing, Huntley was superb in the starter's role, completing 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. The experience that Huntley gained starting in place of Jackson when he was hurt late last season was invaluable and it's showing in his place. Huntley looks confident and ready to play at a higher level this season if Jackson misses time for any reason.
ILB Malik Harrison
With four tackles and a ½ sack, Harrison was a physical presence on defense. Harrison made a forceful tackle at the goal line to keep Trace McSorley out of the end zone in the first half. Then on the next play, Harrison stormed into the backfield unblocked and made a tackle for a 2-yard loss. No one can question Harrison's ability to hit, and this was a positive performance as he enters a pivotal third season.
CB Pepe Williams
The rookie cornerback had an interception and continued to show his nose for the football. The Ravens have a deep cornerback rotation and Williams is making his case for reps as a rookie, and he's versatile enough to play multiple positions in the secondary. Head Coach John Harbaugh said, "Pepe just does it every day. He does it in practice, he does it in games."
CB Kyle Fuller
The veteran cornerback made his best play of training camp and the preseason, knifing in front of Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to make a diving interception. Fuller was signed this offseason to add depth to the cornerback rotation and the Baltimore native drew praise from Harbaugh. "He's been nothing but what you expected, what you've seen his whole career ever since he got here. He's doing great," Harbaugh said.
OLB Odafe Oweh
The second-year pass rusher didn't see a ton of action, but his presence was felt. He chased McSorley out of the pocket several times and was a blur coming off the edge. Oweh could be setting himself up for a breakout season.
P Jordan Stout
The rookie averaged 51.3 yards on his three punts and they were all impressive. Twice he pinned the Cardinals inside the 5-yard line, then on his final punt, he boomed a 58-yarder that was angled out of bounds, preventing a return. That punt forced the Cardinals to begin their final drive at the 15-yard line, and the Ravens defense held. Stout delivered a big punt in a key moment, which is a good sign for another rookie the Ravens will be depending on.