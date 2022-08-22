Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Cardinals, Preseason 2

P Jordan Stout

The rookie averaged 51.3 yards on his three punts and they were all impressive. Twice he pinned the Cardinals inside the 5-yard line, then on his final punt, he boomed a 58-yarder that was angled out of bounds, preventing a return. That punt forced the Cardinals to begin their final drive at the 15-yard line, and the Ravens defense held. Stout delivered a big punt in a key moment, which is a good sign for another rookie the Ravens will be depending on.