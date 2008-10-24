Suggs' Final Statement

Oct 24, 2008 at 11:07 AM
ed7081d461ee46d780c15c8059195af8.jpg


Terrell Suggs wants to clear up some misconceptions regarding some recent comments he made on an Atlanta radio station.

The loquacious Ravens linebacker was interviewed on the popular "2 Live Stews" show and was asked if the team had a "bounty" on Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Hines Ward, who is known for delivering solid hits that have injured others.

Suggs' statements sparked an investigation from NFL officials when he repeated part of the question in his answer, saying the word "bounty."

All week long, local and national media have debated what some construed as a threat.

Suggs has repeated that he never wished to convey any rewards for hurting a player.

"I've got to set the record straight about what I said about so-called bounties," Suggs said. "I tried to explain this on Wednesday, but it keeps coming back up.

"We, the players, don't pay each other to take another player out of the game. And you know coaches don't do that. As I said before, we prepare to stop the other team's best players every week. Those are the players who can beat you with big plays."

As an example, Suggs pointed to his upcoming opponent, the Oakland Raiders. With the fifth-ranked rushing attack, the Raiders feature a trio of talented running back in Darren McFadden, Justin Fargas and Michael Bush.

"We've focused on them in practice and in meetings," he continued. "They are marked men by our defense – we have to know where they are on every play, and we can't let them get rolling on Sunday."

In a release issued by Suggs and the Ravens, the former first-round draft pick offered an apology for the misconception.

"When I did the radio show in Atlanta, that's what I meant and I thought that's what I said," said Suggs. "I did repeat the word bounty early in the interview after the guy asking me the question used the word. That was a mistake. I misspoke, and I'm sorry for that."

On Wednesday, Suggs also backed off comments he made that suggested that he favored backup Troy Smith over rookie Joe Flacco as Baltimore's starting quarterback.

"That's not what I said," explained Suggs. "When [the reporter] asked me, I was like, 'I think there should be multiple packages.' At least that's what I thought he was asking. I think multiple packages are good. That's all I was trying to say."

All of this is coming at a time when Suggs may be playing the best football of his career.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder is currently second on the team with 38 tackles and is pacing the Ravens with his four sacks.

What's more, Suggs even posted his first-career touchdown last week, a 44-yard interception return that keyed Baltimore's 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins. His performance at Dolphin Stadium, which included a sack and eight tackles, earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

"He just turned 26, so naturally he's getting ready to hit his peak," said defensive coordinator Rex Ryan. "He was a tremendous player for us the last several years, just a stout player on the run. Not just a pass rusher, this guy can play in all phases of the game.

"We're really proud of the way he's played."

In the midst of a contract year, the Ravens placed the franchise tag on Suggs, which led to a training camp holdout.

When he did come back a few days after camp ended, Suggs immediately meshed right back into the only locker room he's known.

"It's just great to have that guy on our team, especially all that talent and athleticism that he has, it just makes our defense that much better," said defensive tackle Haloti Ngata. "I'm happy to have him on our team, and I'm happy he's doing great."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens gambled and won with their roster maneuvers. Jimmy Smith's injury is one to watch. The Ravens' development program was on full display. 
news

Late for Work 9/3: Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Most Unstoppable Player of All Time' If His Passing Improves

Pundits expect the Ravens and Browns to battle for supremacy in the AFC North. The Raiders sign veteran linebacker K.J. Wright ahead of season opener against Ravens. Rex Ryan and Bart Scott are reuniting to host a podcast.
news

After Hard But Rewarding Camp, Daelin Hayes Looks to Make Impact

Showing his potential to be a versatile asset as a rookie outside linebacker, Daelin Hayes is soaking up knowledge and making his presence felt.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Immediate 'Big Expectations' for Odafe Oweh

Jaylon Ferguson won a spot with his physical edge-setting. Ja'Wuan James is progressing, return still possible. John Harbaugh isn't concerned about his special teams unit.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Pernell McPhee

Baltimore brought back the veteran outside linebacker after placing a couple players on injured reserve.
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Predict Ravens Offense Will Get Off to a Slow Start

The Ravens receive no love from a panel of NFL.com analysts in their individual awards predictions. Baltimore reportedly plans to sign inside linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad.
news

Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin to Injured Reserve; Sign Eric Tomlinson 

The Ravens moved two young wide receivers to the Reserve/Injured, list, while signing blocking tight end Eric Tomlinson.
news

Ty'Son Williams Wants to Make Most of Opportunity

After making the 53-man roster with a physical running style, Ty'Son Williams is eager to make his contribution to the NFL's top rushing attack.
news

Ravens Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

Baltimore has Trace McSorley and veterans Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis on its initial practice squad.
news

News & Notes 9/1: Several Starters Return to Practice

Rookie fullback Ben Mason signs with Patriots practice squad. Ravens lose Nigel Warrior (Seahawks) and Nate McCrary (Broncos) to waiver claims. Practice squad development is apparent.
news

Cover Story: J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back, And Still Be Great

The Ravens' second-year running back suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game, but this is just another detour in his promising career.
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Sign Todd Gurley Or Le'Veon Bell?

Who is the No. 2 running back now? Why was J.K. Dobbins playing in the third preseason game? Is Nick Moore fitting in with The Wolfpack?
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising