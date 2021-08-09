Takeaways From First Ravens Depth Chart of 2021

Aug 09, 2021 at 05:47 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

080921-depth-chart
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: LB Malik Harrison; Right: RB J.K. Dobbins

The Ravens' first depth chart of the 2021 season was released Monday as the team prepares for its preseason opener Saturday night against the New Orleans Saints.

As always, we remind you that this is compiled by the Ravens' public relations staff.

Here are the biggest takeaways:

  • Fantasy football owners will probably take notice of this. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are both listed as the team's starting running back. The two will share the load this year, and this could be an indication of a fairly even split. The ultra-talented Dobbins had a superb rookie season and has high aims for Year 2. Edwards, who signed an extension this offseason, has been very steady and effective, and has improved his all-around game. It's a two-headed monster in Baltimore.
  • Entering his second season, Malik Harrison is penciled in as the starting weakside linebacker next to Patrick Queen, ahead of veteran L.J. Fort. Known as a big-bodied downhill thumper, a slimmed down Harrison said he wants to expand his role this season and become more of a three-down linebacker who also handles coverage responsibilities. Since they were drafted together last year, he and Queen have envisioned themselves as Baltimore's long-term starring duo in the middle.
  • Ben Powers is listed as the starting left guard, ahead of Patrick Mekari and rookie third-round pick Ben Cleveland. Rookies are often listed behind veterans by default on the first depth chart (they have to earn top billing) but don't discount Powers' ability to win the job. He has experience as a seven-game starter, plus the playoffs, last year and got some high marks.
  • Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Sammy Watkins are listed as the starting wide receivers. Rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are second-string, followed by Miles Boykin, Tylan Wallace, James Proche II and Devin Gray. Due to injuries, the Ravens currently have 13 wide receivers.
  • Pernell McPhee is listed as the starting RUSH linebacker in front of newcomer Justin Houston. Jaylon Ferguson is third on the depth chart. McPhee is a longtime Ravens veteran who is often used on first downs in run-stopping situations, meaning he gets a lot of starts. McPhee started 13 of 15 games last year. Houston said Saturday that the Ravens have a scheme-specific role for him.
  • Tyus Bowser is the top SAM linebacker, stepping into the spot previously manned by Matthew Judon. Rookie first-round pick Odafe Oweh is second on the depth chart.
  • Duvernay is the top kickoff returner, but he and Proche are listed as sharing the punt returner duties. Wallace is the other punt returner on the depth chart. That is still an open position.
  • Rookie third-round pick Brandon Stephens is listed at free safety, confirming his transition from college running back to college cornerback to NFL safety. Stephens is third on the depth chart behind DeShon Elliott and veteran Jordan Richards.

Related Content

news

Practice Report: Tight End Josh Oliver Is Elevating for a Job

Lamar Jackson is getting up to speed and re-establishing his connection with Mark Andrews. Tylan Wallace has a busy day. Tyus Bowser gets in on the sack action.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Reacts to Josh Allen's Contract Extension

John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Kevin Zeitler and Bradley Bozeman. Lamar Jackson wants his hurdle to be his statue. Jackson knows there's catching up to do with the rest of the offense.
news

Lamar Jackson Discusses His Experience on COVID-19 List, Vaccine

Lamar Jackson addressed the media for the first time since returning to practice and answered questions about his latest experience on the COVID-19 list.
news

Ronnie Stanley Is Back at Practice After Major Ankle Injury

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley made his first appearance on the practice field since his season-ending ankle injury Nov. 1.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

James Washington battles for playing time with Steelers amid reports that he has requested a trade. Baker Mayfield says Josh Allen's contract is good for all quarterbacks. 
news

Late for Work 8/9: One Star Flying Under the Radar at Training Camp 

Will Mark Andrews still be a top target after wide receiver additions? The Ravens' defense is among the best, but linebacker development can help them ascend further. Rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh was outstanding in Week 2.
news

Ravens Announce Preseason Broadcast Team Featuring Rod Woodson and Mike Nolan

Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson and former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Nolan will join Gerry Sandusky and Evan Washburn for all three Ravens 2021 preseason games.
news

News & Notes: Justin Houston Explains Why He Chose Ravens Over Steelers And Others

Jimmy Smith has a low ankle sprain, but he fortunately avoided a more serious injury. John Harbaugh gives update on Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Malik Harrison is playing faster in Year 2.
news

Practice Report: Multiple Ravens Return for 'Very Spirted' Practice 

Lamar Jackson had an accurate day throwing in his first practice back. DeShon Elliott returned after an illness, while Marquise "Hollywood" Brown did conditioning on the side.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

What Josh Allen's payday means for Lamar Jackson and observations from the first couple weeks of training camp.
news

Lamar Jackson Looks 'Really Good' in Return to Practice 

The return of Lamar Jackson after missing the first eight practices of training camp was a good start to Saturday morning for the Ravens.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising