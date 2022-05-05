Takeaways From Ravens Film Review of 2022 Draft Class

Ozzie Newsome Was Impressed By Jordan Stout at Senior Bowl

The Ravens invested a lot in punter Jordan Stout by spending a fourth-round selection. It's the highest pick used on a punter since 2012.

However, it's clear just how special the Ravens think Stout is and will be for years to come. Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome commented to Hortiz at the Senior Bowl that Stout may be the best player on the field.

"Every kicker is different, [and] everyone has different technique, but what you look for is that explosiveness in their body and on contact, and he has that when he's punting the ball – you can hear it and feel it and see it," Hortiz said.

"We were at the Senior Bowl, and I was sitting there with Ozzie before practice one day, and he was like, 'He might be the best player on the field.' He's just banging balls, and it just jumps off his foot, and you saw it on the kickoffs, and you saw it on that long field goal I showed you – 57 yards."

Hortiz said Stout's versatility to also handle kickoffs was key to the Ravens. They could take some kickoffs off Justin Tucker's plate to hopefully help elongate the 32-year-old kicker's career.

"It's like pitching – you throw 90 pitches, well, if you got someone who can throw 70 and someone who throws the other 20, you can save your arm a little bit," Hortiz said. "So, it saves the legs – it really does. And just having that versatility to be able to give Justin a couple kickoffs off, potentially, is a great thing."