Tavon Young Says He's Fully Back, Playing With No Fear

"I'm fully healthy, for sure," he said. "I'm back. I still feel fast. I'm running with everybody. I don't feel behind. I'm just doing what I do."

Young said he doesn't feel like he's "guarding" his knee against re-injury. The question with Young is never about ability, but whether he can stay on the field. He can't think about that, however.

"You can't play scared coming back from an injury. You can't play timid. You just got to go," Young said. "When I'm out there playing in the field, I don't worry about nothing that's going on down there. I'm just playing ball, going full speed as fast as I can."

Young admitted that it was mentally tough at times coming back from his third major injury. He said he stayed in the Bible and worked a lot with Team Chaplain Johnny Shelton. He leaned on teammates and coaches.