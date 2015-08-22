Terrell Suggs Dismisses Criticism Of Sam Bradford Hit

"[It's] just the read-option. I've got the quarterback. It ain't my job to be reading. He's reading me."

Suggs doesn't think it should have been a penalty at all, and he and Head Coach John Harbaugh made that clear during the game.

"It's preseason for [the referees] too," Suggs said. "Jerome [Boger], the referee, I asked him if he knew the rules in preseason. He was like, 'Yeah, I know.' I was like, 'Alright, just making sure.' He said he's going to look at it."

The Ravens had more penalty issues than just the first one called on Suggs. Baltimore was flagged a whopping 17 times for 139 yards. Meanwhile, the Eagles drew just seven flags for 65 yards.

"I don't think it's nothing to make a big deal of," Suggs said. "You've just got to look at them and evaluate. They're football plays, man."

While Harbaugh didn't agree with all of the calls, he still wasn't happy with the frequency of flags. He named it as one of main issues the team will need to work on after the blowout loss.

"I don't know [the reason for all the penalties]," Harbaugh said.

Part of the reason for the influx of penalties was the Ravens' banged-up offensive line. At times, Baltimore had three offensive linemen playing in positions they hadn't practiced. That meant a lot of grabbing jerseys that resulted in five offensive holding penalties and one tripping on the line.

The Eagles' fast-paced tempo and unique offense could have also contributed to more penalties.

Suggs had three penalties called against him on the Eagles' first drive, including the roughing the passer, defensive holding and offsides. Only the first was accepted. Safety Kendrick Lewis was flagged twice on the Eagles' third drive, once for unnecessary roughness when he knocked over a Philadelphia receiver that wasn't in the play, and for illegal contact.

The Ravens secondary, cornerback Cassius Vaughn and rookie Tray Walker, was penalized twice in coverage. Linebacker Zach Orr was also caught grabbing in pursuit. Two linebackers, Za'Darius Smith and Zach Thompson, were flagged for illegal use of the hands.

Baltimore had two penalties during two-point attempts, which both wiped successful attempts off the board and backed up kicker Justin Tucker on extra point attempts. Tucker made one 48-yard extra point.

Harbaugh and safety Will Hill said the Ravens will have to look at the film and evaluate each penalty separately. It's not something to lump into one overall problem.