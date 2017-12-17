The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts at Cleveland Browns

Ravens Avoided a Letdown and Kept Control of Cleveland for Most of the Game

Although there was an opponent on the other side of the line, the Ravens' own state of mind was going to determine how this one unfolded. They're obviously better than the young, winless Browns, but would they suffer a letdown after such a tough loss the week before? If they started slowly and let the Browns hang around, could it turn into an upset? Well, the answer to all was no. The Ravens were briefly behind in the second quarter, but they were otherwise in control thanks to an opportunistic defense, which forced four turnovers, and the brilliance of punter Sam Koch, who dropped three kicks inside the 5-yard line, keeping the Browns offense pinned back all day. Rather than letting down, the Ravens played a sound game, with no turnovers, and efficiently recorded a win that kept them in the driver's seat for a wild-card playoff berth. Their task is straightforward now: win twice at home, against the 3-11 Indianapolis Colts and 5-9 Cincinnati Bengals, and they're back in the postseason for the first time since 2014.