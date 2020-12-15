The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Epic Win in Cleveland

The most famous play in Ravens history is the Mile High Miracle, the fourth-down rainbow that Joe Flacco threw to Jacoby Jones, which set up a Super Bowl run. Ray Rice's fourth-and-29 conversion in San Diego was another memorable one, and there are others. But this game produced another that belongs with the best and might rank right at the top for sheer, Hollywood-style drama. If you saw the game, you'll be able to say you were watching when Jackson raced from the locker room straight to the field, took the snap on a fourth-down play that could have snuffed out the Ravens' playoff hopes and tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass that swung the game in the Ravens' favor. "If you wrote a movie about this, people wouldn't believe it," Harbaugh said. That is too true. Jackson had been in the locker room for awhile as the Browns rallied and took command late. His replacement, Trace McSorley, actually had the offense moving before suffering a knee injury. To be clear, Jackson was in the locker room when McSorley went down but on the field for the next play. Truly a Superman moment. And all he did on the play was throw a touchdown pass that saved the season. OK, who's writing the script?