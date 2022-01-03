The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Rams

Even though it moved the chains and dominated the clock, the Ravens' offense never put the ball in the end zone, which meant the defense had to step up and play well if the Ravens were going to have a chance. And the defense did play well enough to win, at least for most of the day. Coming off an embarrassing performance in Cincinnati, the unit had multiple key contributors back from various injuries and the Reserve/COVID-19 list and clearly was inspired to demonstrate that whipping was a fluke. Chuck Clark set the tone with his electrifying pick-6 in the first quarter, then followed that up with another interception. The Rams made some plays, but Tyus Bowser forced a key fumble and it felt like a Throwback Sunday with the Ravens holding a 16-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. But it turned out the throwback was to earlier games this season in which the defense faltered late. On their final two possessions, the Rams drove 55 and 75 yards to touchdowns and stole a game in which they never led until the final minute. None of it would have mattered if the Ravens had made a stop on a fourth-and-5 play at their 12 on the final drive, but Odell Beckham Jr. held on to a high pass from Matthew Stafford just beyond the sticks. "I had good coverage. He made a good catch," Young said. On such small plays can entire seasons turn.