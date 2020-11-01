The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Steelers

As tough as the defeat was, it wasn't even the worst thing to happen to the Ravens Sunday. They thought they'd secured the anchor of their offensive line for years to come when they signed All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a massive contract extension late last week. But just two days later, Stanley was carted off the field with a major ankle injury that'll sideline him for the rest of the 2020 season. Talk about a cruel fate. It's a sequence of events that could easily depress a sideline and cause a game to get away, but the Ravens rose above it; they lost for other reasons. They had a solid Plan B ready to go, one they'd already executed earlier this season when Stanley missed a game with another injury. D.J. Fluker came off the bench to play right tackle. Orlando Brown Jr. switched to left tackle. It didn't seem there was much, if any, drop off Sunday. In fact, the Stanley-less O-line was dominant, and that was with another starter, guard Tyre Phillips, also missing most of the game with an ankle injury. But let's not kid ourselves. Stanley's subtraction means the Ravens have to go forward in 2020 without one of the NFL's most valuable commodities, an elite blind-side tackle. They paid him for a reason, and they'll miss him.