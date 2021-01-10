The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff Win vs. Titans

I'm trying to think of all of the criticisms of the Ravens that were disproved with this win. Couldn't beat good teams. Couldn't win a playoff game. Couldn't come from behind. Weren't built for the postseason. Couldn't pass well enough. Tended to panic when things didn't go their way early. Didn't make adjustments. Am I leaving anything out? Probably, but no doubt, it was all in play when the Titans took a 10-point lead in the first quarter. But instead of more of the same narrative, the Ravens wrote a new one. Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe walked the sidelines saying, "Don't look at the scoreboard. Don't look at the scoreboard until the end. You can't let up." They didn't. The defense dominated the final three quarters with a jaws-out physical performance for the ages. Lamar Jackson and the offense methodically moved the ball and mixed in big plays. The result meant so much to the players and coaches that a torrent of emotions spilled out after the game. Head Coach John Harbaugh called it the best win he has ever been associated with, and while the Super Bowl was kind of big, I get what he means. The Ravens had so much to prove (or disprove). They had so much adversity during a season that included key injuries and a wicked COVID-19 outbreak. It all makes this gritty win almost impossibly sweet.