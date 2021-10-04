The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Denver

I had suggested in print that it might be a good idea to give Marquise Brown a couple of early touches, just to help him move past the narrative he was shouldering coming into the game. The whole football world had watched him drop several passes in Detroit the week before. Brown's teammates and coaches and Brown himself insisted he'd have no trouble moving on, but would anyone know for sure until that happened? Sure enough, Jackson targeted Brown with his first pass attempt Sunday. It fell incomplete, but a few minutes later, Brown reeled in a short pass in the flat. He was off and running. And that was all a prelude to what might be the Ravens' catch of the year – Brown's headlong, horizontal-to-the-ground grab that completed a 49-yard scoring play and gave Baltimore the lead for good in the second quarter. The Broncos were never the same, and when Brown spoke to reporters after the game, he didn't say, "I told you so." In fact, he smiled and told a joke on himself about his week of drops. In the end, it all constitutes a step forward for a young receiver who, let's face it, is getting open and giving himself a chance to make plays every week. You need a tough hide at his position, and Brown, it seems, has one.