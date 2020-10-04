The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win in Washington

You can't coach a guy to make big plays. There isn't a technique for it or fundamentals to hone. It's just a knack, and for the most part, either you have it or you don't. The Ravens have plenty of guys with the knack and many exhibited it Sunday. That was the difference in the game, in fact, as both teams moved the ball and did things both right and wrong, but only the Ravens repeatedly came up with truly difference-making plays. There was Humphrey punching the ball out of a receiver's hands to set up the game's first touchdown. There was Lamar Jackson turning a routine scramble on third-and-4 into a 50-yard touchdown run. There was Hollywood Brown getting open and catching passes of 35 and 31 yards to set up touchdowns. There was Jackson hitting Mark Andrews on touchdown passes of 22 and 25 yards. There was punter Sam Koch throwing a strike on a perfectly-executed fake (see below). Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said, "That was the key, plays being made. That's what it boils down to in most NFL games – four, five, six, seven, eight plays." The Ravens made almost all of them.