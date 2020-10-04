The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win in Washington

Oct 04, 2020 at 06:09 PM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

100420-NEWS-Eisenberg-Breakdown-at-Washington-Football-Team
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon sacks Washington's quarterback The Breakdown presented by Wilmington Trust

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 31-17 victory over the Washington Football Team Sunday at FedEx Field:

It had been a full calendar year since the Ravens played a regular-season contest after losing one the week before, and if you thought they experienced a hangover, that was probably due to the fact that they were heavily favored and rebuilding Washington competed well, generating almost as many offensive yards and more first downs. But the Ravens' superior playmaking ability on both sides of the ball rendered that irrelevant, producing a lopsided score and relatively stress-free afternoon. What really mattered was the Ravens didn't let the wounds from their "Monday Night Football" loss bleed into another game. If they weren't hitting on all cylinders all day, well, I would urge you to recall the days when not hitting on all cylinders meant a baseball-like score and a late field goal to survive. With big plays galore, this was a serious upgrade over that.

Shortly before kickoff, Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale took some heat on the national pregame shows for having blitzed too often against Kansas City on Monday night. I'm sure he wasn't watching and couldn't care less, but it almost seemed as if he heard it and was determined to show the Ravens weren't going to stop being aggressive on defense just because the strategy didn't work once. The Ravens brought the heat, hurling a variety of blitzes at Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was sacked three times, absorbed nine quarterback hits and was limited to operating a short passing game because he seldom had time to stand in the pocket and throw deep. Importantly, linebacker Matthew Judon led the charge with his first two sacks of 2020 and more than half of the hits on Haskins. Teammate Marlon Humphrey said Sunday that Judon was hard on himself after the loss to Kansas City, saying he "had to do more." This certainly was more, and the Ravens' pass rush was the better for it.

You can't coach a guy to make big plays. There isn't a technique for it or fundamentals to hone. It's just a knack, and for the most part, either you have it or you don't. The Ravens have plenty of guys with the knack and many exhibited it Sunday. That was the difference in the game, in fact, as both teams moved the ball and did things both right and wrong, but only the Ravens repeatedly came up with truly difference-making plays. There was Humphrey punching the ball out of a receiver's hands to set up the game's first touchdown. There was Lamar Jackson turning a routine scramble on third-and-4 into a 50-yard touchdown run. There was Hollywood Brown getting open and catching passes of 35 and 31 yards to set up touchdowns. There was Jackson hitting Mark Andrews on touchdown passes of 22 and 25 yards. There was punter Sam Koch throwing a strike on a perfectly-executed fake (see below). Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said, "That was the key, plays being made. That's what it boils down to in most NFL games – four, five, six, seven, eight plays." The Ravens made almost all of them.

Speaking of the fake punt, it may have been the biggest of those big plays. The game was still up for grabs late in the second quarter when the Ravens rolled it out. They led, 14-7, but Washington had scored a touchdown on its last possession and now the Ravens faced fourth-and-9 at the Washington 43. Koch lined up to punt, but rather than give Washington possession with a chance to tie, he coolly fired a pass to receiver Miles Boykin for a first down. Moments later, Jackson hit Andrews for a touchdown and the Ravens would hold a double-digit lead for the rest of the game. Harbaugh called it "a very important play in the game to give us a little separation." It was the perfect moment for the call, with relatively minimal downside if it failed, and the coaches trust few players more than Koch, who is 7-for-7 in his career as a passer. "He's just so good at it, so clutch," Harbaugh said. Between the successful fake punt, Devin Duvernay's kickoff return for a touchdown a week ago and Justin Tucker's perfect record on field goal attempts so far (7-for-7), the Ravens' special teams are off to a strong start in 2020.

Short take: The Ravens made as many third-down stops in the first quarter Sunday (three) as they did in the entire Kansas City game ... Ronnie Stanley's absence due to a shoulder injury precipitated quite a shuffle in the offensive line, with Orlando Brown Jr. moving from right tackle into Stanley's left tackle spot and D.J. Fluker stepping in to start in Brown's normal spot at left tackle. The new alignment seemed to hold up well as Jackson was sacked just once for two yards and the Ravens rushed for 144 yards on 32 carries … Jackson said after the game that he was mad about the interception he threw just before halftime, which ended his run of 160 straight pass attempts without a pick … The Ravens' top two tacklers were Patrick Queen (nine solo) and Humphrey (eight), but the highest after those two were L.J. Fort and Anthony Averett with five solo tackles apiece … The Ravens have won eight straight road games.

Gameday Photos: Ravens at Washington

Follow along for the best photos from Sunday's Week 4 game against Washington.

OLB Matthew Judon Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
1 / 80

OLB Matthew Judon Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
2 / 80

ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Nick Boyle and TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
3 / 80

TE Nick Boyle and TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
T Orlando Brown Jr. Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
4 / 80

T Orlando Brown Jr. Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

DT Broderick Washington Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
5 / 80

DT Broderick Washington Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Devin Duvernay, RB Justice Hill, WR/RS Willie Snead IV, WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, WR James Proche II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
6 / 80

WR Devin Duvernay, RB Justice Hill, WR/RS Willie Snead IV, WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, WR James Proche II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR/RS Willie Snead IV, RB Justice Hill, WR Devin Duvernay, WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
7 / 80

WR/RS Willie Snead IV, RB Justice Hill, WR Devin Duvernay, WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Brandon Williams Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
8 / 80

DT Brandon Williams Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens Defensive Team Huddle Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
9 / 80

Ravens Defensive Team Huddle Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Pernell McPhee Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
10 / 80

OLB Pernell McPhee Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
11 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Ravens enter FedEx Field Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
12 / 80

Ravens enter FedEx Field Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

RB Gus Edwards, RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Mark Ingram II, RB Justice Hill and QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
13 / 80

RB Gus Edwards, RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Mark Ingram II, RB Justice Hill and QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

RB Mark Ingram II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
14 / 80

RB Mark Ingram II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
15 / 80

ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
16 / 80

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

CB Marcus Peters Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
17 / 80

CB Marcus Peters Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

RB Justice Hill and WR Devin Duvernay Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
18 / 80

RB Justice Hill and WR Devin Duvernay Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
19 / 80

OLB Matthew Judon Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
20 / 80

OLB Matthew Judon Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
21 / 80

OLB Matthew Judon Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
22 / 80

OLB Matthew Judon Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
23 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G D.J. Fluker Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
24 / 80

G D.J. Fluker Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
25 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marcus Peters Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
26 / 80

CB Marcus Peters Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S DeShon Elliott Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
27 / 80

S DeShon Elliott Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Matthew Judon and CB Marlon Humphrey Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
28 / 80

OLB Matthew Judon and CB Marlon Humphrey Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S Jordan Richards and CB Marlon Humphrey Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
29 / 80

S Jordan Richards and CB Marlon Humphrey Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DT Brandon Williams Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
30 / 80

DT Brandon Williams Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR James Proche II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
31 / 80

WR James Proche II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
32 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
33 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Khalil Dorsey Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
34 / 80

CB Khalil Dorsey Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
35 / 80

ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
36 / 80

ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
37 / 80

ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
38 / 80

ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
S DeShon Elliott Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
39 / 80

S DeShon Elliott Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Mark Ingram II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
40 / 80

RB Mark Ingram II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
41 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
42 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
43 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
44 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
45 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
46 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates a point after against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
47 / 80

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates a point after against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Susan Walsh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Tyus Bowser Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
48 / 80

OLB Tyus Bowser Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
49 / 80

ILB Patrick Queen Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
50 / 80

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Miles Boykin Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
51 / 80

WR Miles Boykin Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Miles Boykin Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
52 / 80

WR Miles Boykin Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
53 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
54 / 80

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
55 / 80

TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
56 / 80

TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
57 / 80

TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Mark Andrews and RB Mark Ingram II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
58 / 80

TE Mark Andrews and RB Mark Ingram II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) strips the ball away from Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) during an NFL match against the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 04, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
59 / 80

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) strips the ball away from Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) during an NFL match against the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 04, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in action during an NFL match against the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 04, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
60 / 80

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in action during an NFL match against the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 04, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

DE Calais Campbell Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
61 / 80

DE Calais Campbell Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
62 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
63 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
64 / 80

WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
65 / 80

QB Lamar Jackson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
66 / 80

TE Mark Andrews Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Football Team with Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
67 / 80

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Football Team with Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Susan Walsh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S DeShon Elliott and ILB Chris Board Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
68 / 80

S DeShon Elliott and ILB Chris Board Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
DE Calais Campbell Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
69 / 80

DE Calais Campbell Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
70 / 80

CB Marlon Humphrey Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Jaylon Ferguson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
71 / 80

OLB Jaylon Ferguson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
OLB Jaylon Ferguson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
72 / 80

OLB Jaylon Ferguson Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
K Justin Tucker Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
73 / 80

K Justin Tucker Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
T Orlando Brown Jr. Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
74 / 80

T Orlando Brown Jr. Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Mark Ingram II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
75 / 80

RB Mark Ingram II Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
P Sam Koch and K Justin Tucker Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
76 / 80

P Sam Koch and K Justin Tucker Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
77 / 80

CB Marlon Humphrey Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
ILB L.J. Fort Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
78 / 80

ILB L.J. Fort Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
RB Gus Edwards Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
79 / 80

RB Gus Edwards Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR/RS Willie Snead IV Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team
80 / 80

WR/RS Willie Snead IV Week 4: Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Shows He Always Has Magic Up His Sleeve

With a scintillating 50-yard touchdown run and two touchdown passes, Lamar Jackson put his signature on a victory over Washington.
news

Orlando Brown Handles Move to Left Tackle; Ronnie Stanley Was Close to Playing

Head Coach John Harbaugh hopes left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) will return in Week 5. In his absence, Orlando Brown Jr. took over at left tackle and D.J. Fluker started at right tackle. 
news

Lamar Jackson Is Highly Impressed With Sam Koch's Passing

The Ravens punter hit a 15-yard fake punt pass in the first half and is now 7-for-7 in his career.
news

Mark Andrews Has a Resurgent Day in End Zone

The Ravens tight end had a quiet pair of games and multiple drops on 'Monday Night Football' but bounced back in Washington.
news

Ronnie Stanley, Derek Wolfe Inactive for Ravens

Coming off a short week, the Ravens will be missing two starters to face Washington.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Washington

The game will be broadcast on CBS in the Baltimore-Washington markets.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Washington

After a Monday night loss, the Ravens (2-1) have a short week but a short trip to face Washington (1-2).
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens took a big step toward fielding a consistent playoff contender. Your eyes aren't deceiving you. A strong possibly storyline for Sunday's game.
news

SociaLight: How Marlon Humphrey Celebrated His Big Deal

Teammates reached out to offers congrats and jokes, which Marlon Humphrey celebrated with family, including Snowflake.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Washington

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable with a shoulder injury that held him out of practice and Washington pass rusher Chase Young has been ruled out.
news

News & Notes: Devin Duvernay Ready for a Larger Role 

Matthew McConaughey is a huge fan of the Ravens' rookie from Texas. D.J. Fluker's versatility as an offensive lineman is valuable. John Harbaugh takes scheduling change for Steelers game in stride.

Advertising